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    Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash as Price Sees Mild Rebound

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 10/04/2026 - 16:06
    Key Cardano growth metrics have flipped positive in an attempt to displace Hyperliquid.
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    Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash as Price Sees Mild Rebound
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    Cryptocurrencies are currently experiencing an uptrend, with the total market cap increasing by 1.2% to $2.44 trillion over the past day. Amid this rally, Cardano (ADA) has dethroned Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in the crypto rankings by market cap.

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    Cardano overtakes Bitcoin Cash

    Recent data from CoinMarketCap shows that Cardano has made a positive move to reclaim a Top 10 spot by market capitalization after seeing a mild price rebound. 

    Following this move, ADA flipped Bitcoin Cash down to 13th place in the market cap rankings.

    Currently, Cardano has a market cap of approximately $9.1 billion, while BCH sits roughly at $8.8 billion. As regards price, ADA hovers around $0.2514, and BCH trades at $442.10.

    In early February, ADA traded lower, and its market cap had slipped such that BCH became competitive, rising to 10th place.

    However, amid a bullish market rebound, ADA jumped mildly by 2.9% over the past week. On the other hand, Bitcoin Cash saw only modest gains of 0.21% during the same period.

    This price surge is in response to easing geopolitical tensions and improved overall investor sentiment across the crypto market.

    Usually, top altcoins like ADA outperform in the recovery phase, as traders rotate into assets that were down more severely earlier in previous cycles.

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    Improving Cardano sentiment

    In addition to the broader market rally, some Cardano-specific updates have supported the recent price move.

    For example, the number of Cardano whales has continued to grow, recently hitting a four-month high. The surge in whale activity has likely helped to influence other investors to buy ADA, leading to a price rebound.

    In addition, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently hinted at a potential artificial intelligence (AI) integration. Hoskinson described AI as "magic" and believes it can complement blockchain.

    Meanwhile, Hoskinson unveiled Logan, an AI agent, earlier in the year. Logan the Exit Liquidity Lobster is an AI bot designed for round-the-clock Cardano content posting on Moltbook.

    Moreover, Hoskinson has unveiled upcoming upgrades, including the Midnight privacy-focused sidechain and Ouroboros Leios scalability improvements, targeting higher TPS.

    These stronger developer activity and on-chain metrics relative to Bitcoin Cash have helped restore confidence in Cardano more quickly.

    #Cardano #Bitcoin Cash
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