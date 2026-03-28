Cardano (ADA) Bear Trap? Death Cross Validates ADA Bloodbath

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Cardano (ADA) has declined by approximately 1.5% in the last 24 hours as the price appears to have set a "bear trap" for investors. CoinMarketCap data shows that the bearish outlook has lingered in the last seven days, with the price shedding over 6.50% over the period. This has made many traders bet on a continued downward spiral.

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Cardano death cross suggests potential bullish reversal

Cardano’s technical signals suggest that this might be a classic bear trap that could leave short position traders with losses. Notably, Cardano has a death cross emerging on its chart, and a rebound could see a price spike in the market.

Generally, a death cross emerges when a lower moving average crosses below a higher moving average and is considered a bullish setup. Hence, if market forces like trading volume align, the asset is likely to soar and trap bears in their bet.

Cardano has experienced fluctuations in price, dipping from a daily peak of $0.2513 to a low of $0.2443. As of this writing, Cardano is changing hands at $0.2488, which represents a decline of 0.79% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume has declined by 6.04% to $450.35 million within the same time frame.

Market observers note that the price dip in Cardano might have been triggered by a whale who deposited 90 million ADA on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. Traders are interpreting it as a potential sell move.

However, if Cardano’s death cross lingers, traders betting on a continued bear market are likely to be caught when a rebound is recorded.

Charles Hoskinson urges community to strengthen ecosystem

Perhaps Cardano holders need to heed the founder’s message earlier this week. Charles Hoskinson had urged members of the community to make "Cardano better" by using the chain.

Hoskinson was implying that holders of the coin should carry out transactions as a way to support the ecosystem.

In the Cardano space, however, the reality is that most holders are deeply underwater.

As per the analysis, the average investor in the blockchain has lost over 40% of their investment. This development is likely responsible for the low trading volume as investors weigh their options.