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    Canadian Billionaire Mocks Crypto Bull's Tom Lee Latest Market Prediction

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 29/03/2026 - 18:17
    Canadian billionaire and mining magnate Frank Giustra has mocked Wall Street strategist Tom Lee over his highly optimistic market forecasts.
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    Canadian Billionaire Mocks Crypto Bull's Tom Lee Latest Market Prediction
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    Canadian billionaire and mining magnate Frank Giustra has mocked Wall Street strategist Tom Lee. 

    Lee recently made a highly optimistic prediction about the current punishing "crypto winter" being on the verge of thawing.

    The April prediction 

    During the interview, Lee was pressed on the brutal market conditions that have plagued the industry since late last year. 

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    The Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder argued that the beleaguered market was on the verge of a macro reversal. He claimed that April would finally be the month when the bulls would find their place in the sun. 

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    "I think the crypto winner is gonna the it's either ended already or it's gonna the latest is April. So I think we're almost through the winter," Lee stated directly during the interview.

    Lee pointed to the extreme negative sentiment currently washing over the market. He noted that capitulation and frustration are actually massive bullish indicators.

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    "I think there's rage quitting taking place, which is a good sign," Lee explained. "Cuz that's always a sign of a bottom, right? Take every drawdown in Bitcoin. You know, you're at the end when people give up on Bitcoin."

    The controversial analyst dismissed the idea that the market would face another prolonged slump as the weather warms up.

    "It's crypto spring, and then hopefully we have a great summer," Lee told the interviewer. "You know, the last two summers have been kind of like selling off. This time, I don't think we're going to sell May and go away."

    Gold bug's anti-crypto stance

    It was exactly this kind of unwavering optimism that prompted Frank Giustra to take to social media and tell Lee to "Stop it," calling the continuous bullish predictions "embarrassing to watch."

    Giustra has long viewed Bitcoin as a highly speculative asset that is incapable of functioning as a legitimate store of value. He is convinced that physical precious metals are the only true hedge against inflation and systemic risk.

    Interestingly, Lee attacked Giustra's preferred asset class during that same interview. The permabull has argued that gold has actually been a terrible historical store of value, stating that since 1971, "gold has underperformed inflation 48% of the time." Bitcoin, for comparison, has beaten inflation 97% of the time since its creation in 2010.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Frank Giustra
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