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    Bybit Expands Institutional Offering With Loan Program Upgrade and Trading Rewards Initiative

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 20/03/2026 - 12:11
    Bybit has introduced an updated interest-free loan program and a new institutional trading rewards initiative, targeting evolving capital needs in digital asset markets.
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    Bybit Expands Institutional Offering With Loan Program Upgrade and Trading Rewards Initiative
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    Bybit has announced a set of upgrades to its Bybit Institutional division, including changes to its interest-free loan program and the launch of a new trading rewards initiative.

    The update reflects adjustments to current market conditions, where institutional participation and liquidity dynamics continue to evolve across digital asset markets.

    Bybit enhances institutional services

    Institutional trading activity has been shaped by ongoing capital rotation and shifting liquidity across asset classes. In response, Bybit has revised its funding structure to offer more flexible access to capital for professional clients.

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    According to Yoyee Wang, Head of the Business-to-Business Unit at Bybit Institutional, the changes are designed to better align with how institutions deploy capital across different market cycles.

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    "At Bybit Institutional, our commitment to our clients goes beyond infrastructure. We build our products around their actual trading behavior and capital needs, whether faced with headwinds or tailwinds," said Yoyee Wang. "We are constantly evolving to better support institutional partners. Bybit now provides multiple pathways to access the capital and recognition for our institutional and professional clients, where flexibility and precision come standard."

    The revised framework aims to support both high-frequency trading strategies and longer-term capital allocation approaches.

    Updated interest-free loan structure

    The upgraded loan program, effective March 3, 2026, introduces multiple qualification pathways intended to broaden access for institutional participants.

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    Instead of relying solely on trading volume, the new model incorporates additional metrics such as account equity and open interest. This allows capital-rich institutions and active derivatives traders to access liquidity without meeting previously higher volume thresholds.

    Borrowing limits under the program can scale up to $10 million in USDT or USDC, depending on eligibility. The inclusion of multiple qualification criteria is intended to provide more consistent access to funding, even during periods of fluctuating trading activity.

    New institutional trading rewards

    Alongside the loan program, Bybit has launched an Institutional Trading Reward initiative aimed at recognizing and incentivizing high-activity participants.

    The program is designed to reward institutional clients contributing to market liquidity and trading volume on the platform. While specific reward structures may vary, the initiative signals a broader effort to strengthen engagement with professional trading firms and liquidity providers.

    The dual rollout of funding and reward mechanisms highlights a shift toward capital efficiency and operational flexibility in institutional crypto trading.

    By offering multiple ways to access liquidity and participate in incentive programs, Bybit is positioning its institutional services to accommodate a wider range of trading strategies and risk profiles.

    #Bybit
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