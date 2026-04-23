Bybit Expands Automation Into Traditional Markets With TradFi Combo Bot

Bybit has introduced its new TradFi Combo Bot, expanding its trading automation suite to include traditional financial markets and enabling users to deploy complex strategies across multiple asset classes.

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The new bot builds on the infrastructure of Bybit’s existing Futures Combo Bot, allowing traders to execute multi-leg strategies and simultaneously take long and short positions across a range of instruments.

These include stock CFDs, precious metals, commodities, and other TradFi assets available on the platform.

The launch reflects a broader shift in trading behavior, as market participants increasingly seek unified tools to manage exposure across both crypto and traditional markets.

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With global macro uncertainty driving volatility in assets like gold, oil, and tech equities, automated strategies are becoming more relevant for maintaining execution speed and consistency.

Multi-leg strategies and cross-market execution

The TradFi Combo Bot enables traders to automate advanced strategies that would otherwise require constant manual monitoring. Users can configure positions across multiple assets, with the system executing trades automatically once parameters are set.

Key features include the ability to open both long and short positions simultaneously, improved execution precision, and a streamlined interface based on Bybit’s established Combo Bot framework.

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This allows traders to maintain a consistent strategy deployment while reducing the impact of emotional decision-making.

Bybit’s broader Trading Bot ecosystem now spans both crypto and traditional markets, positioning the platform as a multi-asset trading environment where users can respond to opportunities across different sectors within a single account.

To support the launch, Bybit is also preparing a TradFi Combo Trading Competition, aimed at demonstrating the bot’s capabilities while incentivizing participation among active traders.

As automation continues to play a larger role in financial markets, tools like the TradFi Combo Bot highlight the growing demand for integrated solutions that can operate seamlessly across asset classes.