Brian Armstrong: New Satoshi Doc is the Best Yet

Brian Armstrong, the head of the leading US exchange, has endorsed a new documentary about Satoshi, claiming that it is the most "thoughtful take" yet on the identity of Bitcoin’s anonymous creator.

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The 101-minute film, which is debuting this Wednesday, is the culmination of a four-year investigation led by New York Times bestselling investigative journalist William D. Cohan and private investigator Tyler Maroney.

The new documentary is being billed as part investigative thriller and part human portrait.

The documentary features interviews with industry heavyweights of the likes of Michael Saylor (MicroStrategy), Joseph Lubin (Ethereum), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Brian Brooks. It also includes former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, journalist Kara Swisher, Haun Ventures CEO Katie Haun, and Bitcoin security engineer Jameson Lopp.

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The Coinbase CEO praised the film's conclusion and announced that Coinbase users were granted exclusive early access to the documentary via the exchange's mobile app.

Investment manager Ross Gerber also lauded the release, calling it a "very well done" and "in-depth look" for crypto fans.

A crowded field

The media has had a long-time obsession with unmasking the Bitcoin creator.

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A recent HBO documentary controversially pointed the finger at early core developer Peter Todd.

Journalist John Carreyrou recently stated with "99% confidence" that cryptography pioneer Adam Back is Satoshi. Back has vehemently denied the claim while arguing that Satoshi might indeed be British.

However, some believe that Satoshi's identity should remain hidden, and the cryptocurrency community should protect it.