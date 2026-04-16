BlackRock Adds $505 Million of Bitcoin in New Buying Spree

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BlackRock has put its extensive Bitcoin selling spree on hold as the crypto ecosystem begins to rebuild momentum amid renewed investor interest.

While the market has begun to see rising optimism from retail investors, recent massive Bitcoin purchases from BlackRock suggest that even institutional investors are becoming highly optimistic.

BlackRock buys Bitcoin

On Thursday, April 16, Arkham Intelligence firm provided data revealing that the world's largest asset management firm, BlackRock, purchased a total of over $505.7 million worth of Bitcoin in just two days.

While this purchase followed multiple weeks of steady Bitcoin sales from the firm, it has sparked reactions from the crypto community, indicating rising market confidence.

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The massive Bitcoin purchase from the firm came at a time when Bitcoin was trading on the upside, showing impressive daily gains while reclaiming the crucial $75,000 mark.

As such, market participants are predicting that the market might be forming a new bullish cycle, and institutional investors appear to be preparing for a major move ahead.

Nonetheless, further data provided by the source shows that the latest Bitcoin purchases from BlackRock have pushed the firm's total Bitcoin holdings to a massive $59.31 billion as of this date.

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BlackRock recovers from February lows

While the large Bitcoin purchases signal strong performance from the firm's Bitcoin investment products, they mark a major recovery from the extremely low levels seen in February.