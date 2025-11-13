Advertisement
    Bitoin ETF Issuer Grayscale Files to Go Public in New York

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 13/11/2025 - 15:41
    Grayscale makes major move to join crypto exchanges Circle and Gemini in US stock market.
    Bitoin ETF Issuer Grayscale Files to Go Public in New York
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a major update, Bitcoin ETF issuer Grayscale Investments has filed to go public in New York. The company, known for its pioneering role in digital asset management, plans to list its Class A shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GRAY."

    Grayscale’s public offering plan

    It is worth mentioning that Grayscale filed a registration statement using Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing is part of its plan to launch an initial public offering.

    The company has not yet stated how many shares will be offered or the expected price range.

    Notably, the timing will depend on market conditions and regulatory approval. As revealed, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies and Cantor will act as lead managers for the offering.

    Other banks, such as Wells Fargo, Canaccord Genuity, Piper Sandler and Needham & Company will also take part in managing the process. Once approved, the shares will be made available through an official prospectus from these firms.

    Grayscale is widely known for managing one of the biggest Bitcoin ETF products. Its decision to go public shows how digital asset firms are pushing for more recognition in the financial market. 

    By listing its stock, Grayscale intends to reach traditional investors who want regulated access to the growing crypto space.

    Growing Interest in Crypto IPOs

    It is important to mention that the move by Grayscale to file for an IPO comes as more crypto companies gradually entered the public market. 

    In May 2025, Circle, the company behind the USDC stablecoin, also filed for an IPO, attracting more investment. 

    Market watchers believe that this wave of filings shows a growing push by crypto firms to build trust and attract more institutional backing. Per precedence, the public debut could also bring more capital and attention to the crypto sector. 

    For example, as reported earlier by U.Today, some experts, like Wall Street manager Jordi Visser, say Bitcoin itself is entering an IPO phase as it gains wider acceptance. This means that more push towards IPO for crypto-leaning companies will bring about more adoption of digital assets.

    More importantly, for Grayscale, this offering marks an important step. It could help the company strengthen its position as a link between digital assets and traditional finance.

    #Grayscale
