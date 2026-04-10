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    Bitget Launches IPO Prime With SpaceX as First Listing

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 10/04/2026 - 11:18
    Bitget introduces IPO Prime, a new market structure enabling users to access and trade tokenized pre-IPO exposure to companies like SpaceX.
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    Bitget Launches IPO Prime With SpaceX as First Listing
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    Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched IPO Prime, a new offering designed to give users access to pre-IPO investment opportunities through a tokenized market structure. 

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    The initiative represents a significant expansion of Bitget’s UEX model, extending beyond traditional secondary market trading into earlier stages of company growth.

    Powered by Republic, IPO Prime introduces a subscription-based system where eligible users can apply for allocations in tokenized offerings tied to private companies. 

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    Historically, this phase of investment has been largely restricted to institutional investors, venture capital firms, and private networks. By contrast, Bitget’s model aims to broaden participation and provide earlier exposure to high-growth opportunities.

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    Allocation access is tiered based on user status, with higher VIP levels unlocking greater participation limits. After the subscription phase concludes, the tokenized assets transition into an over-the-counter trading environment within Bitget, allowing continuous pricing, liquidity, and market-driven valuation.

    The first product under IPO Prime is preSPAX, a digital asset linked to the anticipated public listing performance of SpaceX. As one of the most prominent private companies globally, SpaceX has long been a target of investor interest, though access has remained limited.

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    Through preSPAX, Bitget provides a mechanism for users to gain indirect exposure to its potential market trajectory prior to any official IPO event.

    The structure combines elements of traditional finance with blockchain-based infrastructure. Users can subscribe to offerings, hold tokenized exposure, and trade these assets in a structured marketplace, effectively creating a bridge between private market valuation and public market liquidity.

    "Since the beginning of financial markets, access to pre-IPO opportunities has been defined by exclusivity," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "IPO Prime allows users to participate earlier in a company’s growth cycle, with the flexibility of continuous trading. This shifts how and when investors can engage with emerging companies, which gives retailers and new investors a chance to buy-in early. This is part of our greater shift towards building an UEX, democratizing access to financial equality."

    PreSPAX: official launch on April 21

    To support the launch, Bitget has scheduled two rounds of preSPAX token airdrops for eligible VIP users beginning April 13, 2026. The official token launch is set for April 21, 2026, following a commitment period running from April 18 to April 21. 

    Distribution of tokens will occur shortly after the subscription window closes, establishing the initial supply within the platform’s OTC market.

    IPO Prime reflects a broader shift in how financial access is being structured across digital platforms. As tokenization continues to evolve, exchanges are increasingly integrating traditional asset classes and investment stages into unified ecosystems. 

    Within Bitget’s framework, this approach aligns with its goal of combining crypto assets and tokenized traditional instruments under a single account structure.

    By introducing pre-IPO exposure alongside existing trading services, Bitget is positioning itself within a growing segment focused on early-stage market participation. The model not only expands the range of available assets but also reshapes how users engage with investment opportunities, moving access further upstream in the capital formation process.

    #Bitget
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