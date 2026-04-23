Bitcoin Could Hit $500K, Veteran Trader Predicts

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Prominent financial voices are aligning on a massively bullish future for Bitcoin.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has outlined a long-term trajectory that could push the flagship cryptocurrency to half a million dollars.

The cyclic path to $500,000

Brandt is relying on the asset's historical market cycles to map out the next multi-year trend.

According to the veteran trader, Bitcoin has adhered to some of the most remarkable cyclic patterns of any market over the past 15 years.

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If these historical patterns continue to play out, Brandt targets an "investable low" arriving in September or October of 2026.

This bottom may or may not pierce the previous low established in February 2026.

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Once this foundation is set, Brandt projects the next macro high will land between $300,000 and $500,000 in September or October of 2029.

Next major wave

As reported by U.Today, Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer has dismissed concerns that Bitcoin's recovery from its $60,033 bottom to $78,344 is merely a "bear flag."

Instead, Timmer asserts that the digital asset is successfully building a large base to prepare for the "next major up wave."

This bullish outlook is heavily supported by institutional capital rotation. Timmer noted that Exchange Traded Product (ETP) flows have recently flipped.

Whales and retail accumulate

The on-chain data firmly support the optimistic technical forecasts. Key stakeholders are buying heavily as Bitcoin trades near the $78,300 level and records a 15% gain for the month of April.

Wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC added an impressive 40,967 coins to their collective balances.