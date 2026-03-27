AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Active Addresses Fall by Over 30% From 2025 High

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 27/03/2026 - 14:17
    Bitcoin's network activity is growing weak amid frequent market volatility, as activity addresses slump by over 30% from peak levels seen in 2025.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Active Addresses Fall by Over 30% From 2025 High
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    As the prolonged crypto market volatility continues to persist for several months, Bitcoin’s on-chain activity has also cooled massively over the period.

    Recent data shared by crypto analytics platform Cryptoquant shows that the number of active addresses on Bitcoin has dropped by over 30% from the peak levels it achieved in 2025.

    While the active address metric is significant in measuring the network participation of the concerned asset, it basically tracks the number of unique wallet addresses sending or receiving Bitcoin within a given period.

    HOT Stories
    90 Million ADA Deposit to Binance Shakes Cardano Price, XRP 'Juicy' Setup Eyeing $1.5 Short Squeeze: CryptoQuant, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 37% Golden Cross Rally for Q2: Morning Crypto Report Ripple's Schwartz Denies Pre-Allocated XRP Contracts Are Real

    It typically indicates Bitcoin network usage, allowing analysts to easily predict whether the asset is gaining momentum or not.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin active addresses drop to 655,908

    The data further revealed that Bitcoin recorded 938,609 active addresses on Aug. 8, 2025. 

    While the market has turned extremely negative since the last quarter of 2025 until this time, that number had fallen to 655,908 by March 25, 2026.

    Article image
    Source: Cryptoquant 

    In addition to this, the Cryptoquant analyst further revealed charts showing that the seven-day moving average of active addresses has dropped from 777,283 to 612,972.

    Advertisement

    While this marks a 21.14% decrease in the weekly metric, the 30-day moving average has also declined from 743,714 to 636,314, representing a 14.44% drop.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/26/2026 - 14:56
    $1.1 Billion Worth of BTC Sold by Bitcoin Mining Behemoth
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    While the declines have persisted for several months, the drop in Bitcoin’s network activity is unlikely to be attributable to short-term volatility, but rather, a sustained cooling of user participation.

    Bitcoin price weakens

    Over the period, Bitcoin has also traded consistently in the red zone, dropping to significant lows in price as investors increasingly withdraw participations.

    While Bitcoin’s price action has become extremely weak over time, with network performance also falling substantially, the Bitcoin ecosystem appears to be facing lower capital rotation, fewer transactions and weaker organic demand across the network.

    As such, analysts predict that a resurgence in the asset’s network participation could further drive a strong rebound in its price.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #CryptoQuant
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 12:33
    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) Achieves Listing on Australian Crypto Exchange
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Morning Crypto ReportCrypto News DigestNews
    Mar 27, 2026 - 12:28
    90 Million ADA Deposit to Binance Shakes Cardano Price, XRP 'Juicy' Setup Eyeing $1.5 Short Squeeze: CryptoQuant, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 37% Golden Cross Rally for Q2: Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:17
    Bitcoin Active Addresses Fall by Over 30% From 2025 High
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 12:33
    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) Achieves Listing on Australian Crypto Exchange
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Morning Crypto Report, Crypto News Digest, News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 12:28
    90 Million ADA Deposit to Binance Shakes Cardano Price, XRP 'Juicy' Setup Eyeing $1.5 Short Squeeze: CryptoQuant, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 37% Golden Cross Rally for Q2: Morning Crypto Report
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all