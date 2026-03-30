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    Binance Opens Listing for Seven Crypto Pairs at March's Close: Cardano Token Makes List

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 30/03/2026 - 15:00
    Cardano privacy token featured in Binance listing at March's close.
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    Binance Opens Listing for Seven Crypto Pairs at March's Close: Cardano Token Makes List
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Major crypto exchange Binance is set to expand its trading lineup, with a recent notice on seven new trading pairs added to the platform.

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    The listing comes as March comes to a close, with the trading pairs of seven crypto assets, including Cardano privacy token Midnight (NIGHT), added.

    On March 31 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance will open trading for seven crypto pairs of assets, including Aptos (APT), Ethena (ENA), Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), Worldcoin (WLD) and Midnight (NIGHT) paired against United Stables (U), a stablecoin natively deployed on BNB Chain and Ethereum to unify liquidity.

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    Tue, 03/10/2026 - 14:55
    Binance March Delisting: Four Crypto Trading Pairs in Latest Removals
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
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    The recent expansion serves to increase the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and enhance users’ trading experience.


    Binance will also enable trading bot services and introduce zero maker fees on the spot and margin trading pairs for the aforementioned, if applicable.

    Midnight nears mainnet launch

    The new listing comes as Midnight approaches its anticipated mainnet launch, with the specific timing unknown, but previous speculations had indicated that it would occur by this March.

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    Title news
    Fri, 03/27/2026 - 08:40
    Charles Hoskinson Praises Midnight: Should Cardano Community Be Worried?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Midnight will launch in a federated model first, where select partners will run the network while it stabilizes, then full decentralization comes later.

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson highlighted significant work on Midnight: "What's truly impressive though is what's already been built. You know, Midnight is running Kacina.we re running Plunk, Halo 2, and we have Compact."

    Speaking about the privacy network, Hoskinson described Midnight as "the first time ever that you kind of get Zcash with smart contracts."

    The Midnight vision began more than eight years ago, according to Hoskinson: "We started Midnight more than eight years ago. It left the R&D two years into it. So for about six years, we've been building and building and building and building, driving ourselves absolutely insane."

    #Binance #Cardano Midnight #Midnight
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