Bessent Urges Congress to Pass Major Crypto Bill

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called on the United States Congress to pass comprehensive digital asset legislation during his testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee on the Treasury Department's fiscal year 2027 budget request.

He has argued that American leadership in the cryptocurrency space is vital to maintaining the global primacy of the U.S. dollar.

"The U.S. has to lead here"

During the hearing, Senator John Boozman (R-AR) pressed Bessent on the urgency of passing digital asset legislation, noting the recent progress made by the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Bessent responded with a firm endorsement of establishing a clear, proactive regulatory framework.

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"In the financial world, whether it is our banking system, our securities, or now digital assets, it's important for the U.S. to lead for several reasons," Bessent testified.

He articulated two primary arguments for immediate Congressional action. First, he directly linked crypto innovation to the strength of the national currency. "U.S. leadership over the long term secures the primacy of the dollar as a reserve currency," Bessent stated.

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Secondly, the Treasury Secretary argued that creating a transparent regulatory environment in the U.S. would force the rest of the world to adopt higher standards.

"Our best practices will emanate to the rest of the world because what had happened is digital assets were in dark, unregulated places, and they will come into the U.S., and we will be able to use our anti-money laundering... and have a much better handle on digital [assets]," he explained.

A future of digital payments

Beyond simple regulation, Bessent signaled his belief that cryptocurrency is fundamentally transforming how money moves. He specifically pointed to the utility of digital assets as a modernized infrastructure for transactions.

"I both for payments think [it] is going to be a very important payment rail, but the U.S. has to lead here," Bessent said. "We should be the payments leader in the world."

The Treasury has asked for a modest $1.8 million increase specifically dedicated to carrying out the recently passed GENIUS Act.