AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Back Claims He Knows Satoshi’s Nationality

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 10/04/2026 - 14:25
    Cypherpunk veteran Adam Back has firmly denied being Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto in a new interview with the Telegraph, but he insists the elusive inventor is indeed British.
    Advertisement
    Back Claims He Knows Satoshi’s Nationality
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    British cypherpunk Adam Bank has told prominent British outlet the Telegraph that Satoshi's nationality is British. 

    At the same time, he himself denies being Satoshi following the bombshell investigative report published by John Carreyrou, the superstar reporter who famously exposed Theranos's Elizabeth Holmes. 

    British invention?

    There are many surface-level clues that might point to Satoshi's British nationality. The obvious one is the famous reference to a U.K. Times newspaper headline in the first Bitcoin record. Moreover, he has used some idioms that are commonly associated with British English (such as "wet blanket").

    HOT Stories
    Back Claims He Knows Satoshi’s Nationality XRP Gets Long-Awaited Timeline for Regulatory Clarity in Japan, $343 Million Flow into Bitcoin via ETF as BTC Price Stabilizes Above $70,000, Binance CEO Delivers Security Lifehack Useful for 2026: Morning Crypto Report

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/08/2026 - 20:05
    Saylor Names Key Reason Why Back Is Not Satoshi
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    That said, Back backs up his theory with something that is much harder to fake: sarcasm. According to Back, Satoshi's posts are laced with a "distinctive dryness."

    Back claims that it is difficult to master the subtle peculiarities of British sarcasm for foreigners. He has stated that replicating this tone would be rather hard for an American. 

    Protecting anonymity 

    As reported by U.Today, Mark Karpeles, the former head of the now-defunct Mt. Gox exchange, has opined that the community should protect the anonymity of the Bitcoin inventor, given that exposing the identity of the person who started it all could negatively affect the value of crypto. 

    Advertisement

    In his interview with the Telegraph, Back cited the case of Phil Zimmermann, the cryptography researcher who invented the Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) encryption system and appeared in the crosshairs of the Clinton administration. The British cyberphunk believes that the case likely served as a cautionary tale for Satoshi, and they wanted to remain anonymous in order to avoid likely government scrutiny.

    #Adam Back
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 10, 2026 - 14:46
    'True Strength Is Holding': Shiba Inu Message Reignites Ryoshi's Legacy
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 10, 2026 - 14:11
    Ethereum Network Activity Hits New ATH
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches USD1 Earn Event, Offering Up to 12% APR on Both Fixed-Term and Holding Rewards
    Enhanced Secures $1M in Strategic Pre-Seed Funding to Bring Structured Yield to More Assets Onchain
    BingX Kicks Off Global Capital Gala, Spotlighting TradFi Trading Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 10, 2026 - 14:46
    'True Strength Is Holding': Shiba Inu Message Reignites Ryoshi's Legacy
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 10, 2026 - 14:25
    Back Claims He Knows Satoshi’s Nationality
    Adam Back
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 10, 2026 - 14:11
    Ethereum Network Activity Hits New ATH
    Ethereum Ethereum Price Prediction Ethereum ETF
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all