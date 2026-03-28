9,000,000 RLUSD Created on XRP Ledger as Ripple Rebalances Supply

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In the last 24 hours, 9 million Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) was minted on XRP Ledger. This was done in two transactions of 4 million and 5 million RLUSD.

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This comes amid increased RLUSD activity (both minting and burning) in the month of March. While 9,000,000 RLUSD was minted on XRP Ledger, 10,000,002 RLUSD was burned on the Ethereum blockchain, which might suggest a supply rebalancing.

March has seen significant activity for RLUSD as Ripple continues to build a regulatory and institutional credibility layer that turns RLUSD into a settlement asset for enterprise use cases.

In the most recent, on March 26, 10,003,333 RLUSD and 5,000,000 RLUSD were minted at Ripple USD treasury on XRP Ledger. The minting was accompanied by RLUSD token burns on the Ethereum blockchain.

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Six RLUSD burn transactions were reported by Ripple stablecoin tracker: 1,900,000 RLUSD was burned at the RLUSD treasury on XRP Ledger, while the rest of the burns were carried out on the Ethereum blockchain.

The transactions are as follows: 4,900,000 RLUSD, 5,000,000 RLUSD, 2,900,000 RLUSD, 25,822,566 RLUSD and 200,000 RLUSD were burned at Ripple USD treasury.

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Ripple USD stablecoin has a total supply of 1.41 billion RLUSD; a larger part of this supply is on the Ethereum network.

Ripple advances RLUSD with XRP Ledger utility

In a recent announcement, Ripple is piloting the use of the RLUSD stablecoin in Singapore's MAS BLOOM sandbox to automate and speed up cross-border trade payments.

In collaboration with Unloq, a supply chain finance firm, Ripple seeks to replace manual trade finance processes with smart, condition-based settlement on XRP Ledger.

In early 2026, Ripple surveyed over a thousand financial leaders worldwide, encompassing banks, asset managers, fintech companies and corporations. The survey revealed a strong preference for stablecoins among these leaders.

A total of 74% of respondents stated that stablecoins could help boost cash-flow efficiency and unlock trapped working capital.