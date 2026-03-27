90 Million ADA Deposit to Binance Shakes Cardano Price, XRP 'Juicy' Setup Eyeing $1.5 Short Squeeze: CryptoQuant, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 37% Golden Cross Rally for Q2: Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

Cardano (ADA): A 90 million ADA worth $23 million whale deposit to Binance created immediate sell pressure, dropping the price to the $0.2513 support zone.

XRP setup: Analysts identify a "juicy" short-squeeze trigger. If XRP holds $1.36, high open interest could fuel a rapid rally toward $1.50.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): A golden cross formation on the daily chart suggests a potential 37% upside for Q2, targeting the $0.00000834 level.

Market risk: A massive $14 billion options expiration on Deribit is driving weekend volatility; Bitcoin must reclaim $67,000 to flip bullish.

–$22 million: Large transfer shakes Cardano price

A transfer of 90 million ADA, equivalent to nearly $23 million, from an unknown wallet to the Binance exchange was recorded today by Whale Alert. In the context of current trading volume, this is a noticeable but not critical amount for the Cardano token.

However, the appearance of such volume on the world’s largest exchange locally shifted the balance of supply and demand. According to the ADA chart data and market summaries at the moment, since the transaction was recorded, the price of ADA corrected, falling from levels of $0.255 to the $0.2513 area, where it met the nearest support zone.

ADA/USDT Daily Chart with Whale Alert Post, Source: TradingView

The transfer coincided with a period of low volatility and Friday’s expiration of Bitcoin and Ethereum options totaling $13.5 billion on Deribit. Therefore, in the absence of strong positive news, large deposits on exchanges are interpreted by market participants as preparation for selling, stimulating preventive position closures by retail traders.

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The overall trend for Cardano remains downward, and the nearest resistance at $0.2628 signals that the longer-term trend is still intact.

Whether the market can absorb this volume remains an open question. But the fact remains that the large transfer now creates a temporary oversupply of ADA.

Bear trap setup: Squeeze conditions build on XRP

At the same time, the CryptoQuant analyst, known as Maartunn, highlights XRP as an asset with a "juicy" setup, pointing to a potential short squeeze, with targets as high as $1.50 per XRP. The situation Maartunn describes as compelling is characterized by a classic divergence. XRP is under pressure, trading in the $1.36-$1.39 range.

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Against the backdrop of declining price, open interest is rising which, based on cumulative volume delta, indicates that the inflow of positions is predominantly short. Traders are actively betting on further downside.

XRP: Price Down + Open Interest Up



Juicy. Stay safe friends. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/oR1qsa1VRq — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) March 26, 2026

When the price falls while open interest increases due to shorts, the market becomes overloaded with sellers, and any positive impulse can force them to close their positions en masse, potentially triggering a cascading move higher. Large clusters of short stop-losses are concentrated above current levels, acting as fuel for a move toward $1.50.

In addition, today, March 27, marks a key deadline for the SEC to review spot XRP ETF applications and other altcoins, so decision expectation creates ideal conditions for volatility. The main level of defense for bulls stands at $1.36. A close below this level could invalidate the squeeze scenario and send the price toward $1.30.

In summary, the setup is considered compelling because the market is heavily short ahead of a key fundamental event, the ETF decision. If XRP holds $1.36 and receives any positive impulse, a sharp return to $1.50 driven by short liquidations will become the most likely scenario.

"Golden cross" signals +37% upside for Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Q2, 2026

Continuing the theme of price developments on the crypto market, this morning, the technical picture of Shiba Inu (SHIB) unexpectedly points to the formation of a bullish setup due to a pattern known as a golden cross, which could lead to a 37% rally in Q2, 2026, for the meme cryptocurrency.

According to current market data, short-term and medium-term moving averages — specifically the 23-day and 50-day — have started to recover after March lows, as visible on the TradingView chart. The price has consolidated above these levels, which often precedes a stronger move. In addition, they have begun to converge, forming the golden cross.

SHIB/USDT Daily Chart, Source: TradingView

At the same time, the critical resistance level remains the 200-day moving average, located around $0.00000834, which represents the main target for bulls. The formation of a golden cross, when a short-term average crosses above a longer-term one on the daily chart, is considered a strong signal for a trend reversal to the upside.

Growth is partly supported by a decrease in the exchange reserves of Shiba Inu to a minimum of 89 trillion tokens, which also reduces selling pressure.

The critically important support level that must be held to maintain the bullish scenario is around $0.00000504. Thus, the outlook for the second quarter of 2026 for Shiba Inu is structured as follows: if it can close March above the $0.00000650 resistance, this will confirm bullish momentum heading into Q2 with targets of $0.0000085-$0.000010 by summer.

Crypto Market Outlook: $14 billion options storm tests market resilience

As already mentioned, by the end of the week, the crypto market is awaiting a resolution after the large-scale expiration of options totaling $14 billion. Against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, market participants are preparing for a volatile weekend that will determine the trend for early April.

Bitcoin’s main task is to hold the $67,000 support, which it is currently failing to do. At the moment, the path toward $62,000 is open; however, a close above $67,000 by the end of the weekend could restore a short-term bullish bias.

As for options, the max pain point stands at $74,000 for Bitcoin and $2,250 for Ethereum, significantly above current prices, which creates potential for a technical rebound over the weekend.

For XRP, uncertainty remains, with the decision deadline approaching.

Overall, the market is in a phase of deleveraging. If the weekend passes without new shocks on the global stage, the removal of pressure from the options market will allow assets to begin recovery on the weekly time frame.