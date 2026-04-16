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    82.5 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Removed in 24 Hours After Price Paints It Green

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 16/04/2026 - 10:12
    Shiba Inu is rapidly descending on the market, with a solid removal of capital from exchanges.
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    82.5 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Removed in 24 Hours After Price Paints It Green
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

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    A minor but significant change in behavior is being displayed by Shiba Inu. On-chain data confirms that approximately 82.5 billion SHIB have been removed from exchanges in less than a day following a modest green move, indicating a brief shift in flow dynamics after weeks of stagnation. However, more comprehensive metrics paint a mixed but marginally positive picture.

    Exchange netflow remains positive

    The exchange netflow is still positive, which indicates that while inflows are still present, outflows are catching up. Large transaction outflows (Top 10) are also gradually increasing, and the seven-day average outflow has increased by more than 30%. This implies that larger holders are quietly removing supply from the market, while some participants are still sending tokens to exchanges.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    That change is partially reflected in price. Currently trading at $0.0000060, SHIB is still in a tight consolidation phase. The price is hugging short-term moving averages as the chart depicts a protracted downtrend that is changing into a flat, low-volatility range. Although it is not yet a breakout, it is also not actively selling off.

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    Slight improvement

    Momentum is improving over time. The RSI has risen above midrange levels, suggesting light buying pressure, and the closes of recent candles are marginally stronger than those of earlier sessions. Major resistance levels, particularly the declining mid- and long-term moving averages above, have not been affected.

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    The main conclusion is that while supply-side pressure is lessening, demand is not growing quickly enough to result in a significant shift. A typical premove environment is thus created: less inclination to sell, a steady price base and an increase in activity over time.

    The next logical step is to push toward $0.0000065-$0.0000067 if this pattern persists and SHIB is able to stay above the $0.0000058-0.0000060 zone. Stronger resistance is located there, and the market will require significant momentum to move forward.

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    Conversely, if inflows regain control and outflows diminish, this entire change is only temporary, and SHIB runs the risk of returning to its downward trajectory.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
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