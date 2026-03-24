AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    81 Trillion Shiba Inu Threshold Back After 181 Billion SHIB Hit Exchanges

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 24/03/2026 - 14:45
    Shiba Inu is slowly coming back to a level that can shut down any recovery attempts of the asset.
    Advertisement
    81 Trillion Shiba Inu Threshold Back After 181 Billion SHIB Hit Exchanges
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu is once again approaching a critical supply zone, and this time, the on-chain signals are leaning bearish.

    From a price perspective, SHIB is still trapped in a broader downtrend. The asset continues to trade below its key moving averages, with the 50 EMA acting as immediate resistance and the 100/200 EMAs far above, reinforcing the long-term bearish structure. 

    While recent price action shows a slight attempt to stabilize, forming short-term consolidation and minor higher lows, there is no confirmed trend reversal in place. The more concerning development is happening off-chart.

    HOT Stories
    'Big Deal': Tether Signs Big Four Firm for First Full Audit Why Bitcoin's Bollinger Bands Point to $84,000 BTC as Next Price Target, Binance Rolls Out New AI Product for Trading Crypto, XRP Popularity Finally Brings Ripple USD Stablecoin to Korea: Morning Crypto Report
    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Exchange reserves have climbed back toward the 81 trillion SHIB level, effectively returning to where they were before the last major price drop. This increase is being driven by a fresh influx of tokens — approximately 181 billion SHIB moved onto exchanges in a short time frame. That kind of movement is rarely neutral.

    Advertisement

    When tokens flow into exchanges, they typically signal intent to sell or at least prepare for liquidity events. It increases available supply on the market, which can suppress price or trigger downward pressure if demand does not match it. In SHIB’s case, this comes at a particularly fragile moment, where the price is already struggling to reclaim key resistance levels.

    Timing matters

    Instead of seeing accumulation during consolidation, the market is seeing rising exchange balances. That creates a structural imbalance: more potential sellers entering the market while the price is still below resistance. Historically, this combination tends to resolve to the downside unless there is a strong external catalyst to absorb the supply.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/23/2026 - 14:40
    Shiba Inu Sees Rapid Network Growth as Burn Rate Soars 637%
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement

    From a technical standpoint, SHIB is also failing to show decisive strength. The repeated inability to break and hold above the 50 EMA suggests that bullish momentum is still weak. Without that reclamation, any short-term bounce remains corrective rather than impulsive.

    Investors should be cautious

    If exchange reserves continue rising and SHIB fails to reclaim its short-term resistance, the probability of another leg down increases significantly.

    On the flipside, the only way to invalidate this bearish setup is through strong demand and a clear breakout above resistance, supported by volume that can absorb the incoming supply.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 14:38
    Solana (SOL) Sees Golden Cross on Hourly Chart as Price Retests $91
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 14:36
    'Big Deal': Tether Signs Big Four Firm for First Full Audit
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Zoomex Outlines AI-Ready Liquidity and Execution Framework as Automated Trading Expands
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 14:45
    81 Trillion Shiba Inu Threshold Back After 181 Billion SHIB Hit Exchanges
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 14:38
    Solana (SOL) Sees Golden Cross on Hourly Chart as Price Retests $91
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 14:36
    'Big Deal': Tether Signs Big Four Firm for First Full Audit
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all