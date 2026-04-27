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    70% XRP Ledger Drop Finally Makes Sense: Price and Network Align

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 27/04/2026 - 12:06
    XRP's Ledger mysterious growth that didn't make sense considering the price performance has ended.
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    70% XRP Ledger Drop Finally Makes Sense: Price and Network Align
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    The recent network contraction of XRP aligning with what price action has been indicating for several months.

    Network and prices align

    Over the past month, there has been a significant decline in payment activity on the XRP Ledger, with transaction counts falling by about 70%. Although that type of decline appears concerning at first, it actually represents a normalization phase rather than structural degradation.

    There was a brief disparity between on-chain activity and real market demand as a result of earlier network usage spikes that drove transaction counts well above baseline levels. The asset was exposed to a protracted correction as a result of the surge's failure to result in persistent price strength. A reset is currently taking place.

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    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Alongside the cooling of activity to more sustainable levels, prices are stabilizing. From a market structure standpoint, XRP has been steadily declining before establishing a base around the $1.40 area. This level's constant defense suggests that buyers are taking over more regularly and sellers are losing control.

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    XRP enters better cycle

    This is consistent with the decline in network activity, as more consistent participation replaces speculative or transient usage. Alignment is crucial in this situation. Volatility tends to rise and trends become unstable when network metrics and price diverge. Both sides converge as a result of the current contraction.

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    A cleaner environment for accumulation may result from lower transaction volume, since it reduces noise and speculative churn. It's critical to realize that declining ledger activity does not always indicate deteriorating fundamentals. It often represents the elimination of excess demand that was never sustainable in the first place.

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    Now that the excess has been removed, the residual activity serves as a more reliable measure of organic usage. This stage may serve as the starting point for a recovery in the future. It would indicate that XRP is starting a better cycle if the price keeps holding support while network activity stabilizes rather than collapsing further.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
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