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    505 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: April's Biggest Bullish Sign Yet

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 21/04/2026 - 11:30
    The market might not be ready for a proper recovery, but activity around Shiba Inu is certainly recovering.
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    505 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: April's Biggest Bullish Sign Yet
    Cover image via U.Today

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    With exchange netflows indicating a massive -505 billion SHIB over the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu just printed one of its strongest on-chain signals this month.

    Exchange outlfows are piling up

    That number shows a large net outflow from exchanges, indicating that more tokens are being taken out than put in. This kind of movement is typically linked to accumulation behavior, as opposed to sudden selling pressure.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    SHIB is still recovering structurally from a protracted decline. After months of steady decline, price action is still comparatively compressed near local lows, trading in a small range. Because the asset is still below important moving averages, the overall trend has not yet turned bullish.  

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    The net outflow alters the context. Large token withdrawals from exchanges usually indicate that holders are shifting their holdings into long-term or cold storage positions. As a result, there is less readily available supply for spot sales, which may lead to upward pressure if demand starts to rise. To put it simply, there is less immediate liquidity to absorb purchases when there are fewer tokens on exchanges.

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    Shiba Inu activity is growing

    The number of active sending addresses has grown, suggesting increased involvement. It is a positive development that exchange inflow averages have decreased significantly at the same time. The bullish implication of the net outflow data is strengthened by lower inflows, which indicate fewer tokens are being put up for sale.

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    Nevertheless, the market is still not completely aligned. The fact that both total exchange inflows and outflows are marginally higher suggests that activity is still uneven. When distribution and accumulation overlap, this type of environment frequently occurs during transition phases.

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    The net outflow, which is a powerful signal, must be followed by price confirmation. To confirm a trend reversal, SHIB needs to break above adjacent resistance levels and recover important moving averages. Without it, the current situation is still more of a base-building stage than a confirmed rally.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
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