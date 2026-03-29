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    -30 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Bulls Finally Taking Control

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 29/03/2026 - 9:52
    Shiba Inu has witnessed a substantial surge of outflows on the market, hinting at a long-awaited reversal.
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    -30 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Bulls Finally Taking Control
    Cover image via U.Today

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    On-chain data indicates that Shiba Inu is beginning to exhibit early indications of a change in momentum and a significant shift in behavior.

    Netflows finally flip

    Netflows have drastically decreased over the past 24 hours, with about 30 billion SHIB departing exchanges. As assets transfer from trading platforms into private wallets, this type of outflow usually indicates accumulation rather than distribution. In this case, the short-term shift is more significant, but the exchange reserve metric is still high overall.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A persistent decline in the amount of available supply on exchanges lessens the pressure to sell right away and improves the conditions for price stabilization. When paired with a modest increase in active receiving addresses, it implies that demand is still present even in a more expansive risk-off market.

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    Shiba Inu never got better

    Although the structure is starting to compress, SHIB is still technically in a downward trend on the price chart. Since its most recent bottom, the asset has developed higher lows and a local ascending support line. After a protracted decline, this is the first positive pattern, but it is not a confirmed reversal. Additionally, the price is trying to recover short-term moving averages, which have served as dynamic resistance for several months.

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    Overhead pressure is the primary problem. Any upward movement will encounter resistance soon, because the 50 and 100 EMAs are still above price and continue to trend downward. SHIB requires a clear break above these levels and a change in the market’s structure toward higher highs in order for bulls to gain actual control.

    The setup is in a transitional state at the moment. Aggressive selling is slowing down, according to the outflows and the stabilization pattern. This does not, however, always result in a long-term rally. This could continue to be a temporary relief phase in the absence of increased volume and wider market support.

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