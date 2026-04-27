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    Original U.Today article

    $1.56 Million Whale Re-Activates With SHIB and PEPE, XRP Stages $25 Million Comeback to Snap ETF Losing Streak, Binance Drafts 7 New AI, Gold and DeFi Pairs - Morning Crypto Report

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 27/04/2026 - 12:03
    $1.56 million Ethereum whale bets on SHIB and PEPE, XRP sees $25 million comeback, and Binance adds 7 AI, gold, and DeFi pairs. Plus, key BTC price levels ahead of the FOMC meeting.
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    $1.56 Million Whale Re-Activates With SHIB and PEPE, XRP Stages $25 Million Comeback to Snap ETF Losing Streak, Binance Drafts 7 New AI, Gold and DeFi Pairs - Morning Crypto Report
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    TL;DR

    • Whale consolidation: A major investor moved $1.56 million into SHIB (55%) and PEPE (45%), signaling a "sleeping capital" reactivation in high-liquidity meme assets.
    • XRP institutional pivot: XRP broke a 4-week outflow streak with $25 million in new inflows, with 63% originating from U.S. Spot ETFs.
    • Binance ecosystem update: Seven new trading pairs launched across AI (AVNT/CHIP), DeSci (BIO), and Tokenized Gold (XAUT), pivoting liquidity toward the "U" stablecoin.
    • Crypto market outlook: Volatility is expected surrounding the April 29 FOMC meeting (3.5%–3.75% rate forecast) and upcoming U.S. GDP data. BTC remains range-bound and a clean break above $79,510 is required to trigger a short squeeze toward $80,000.

    Rotation of "sleeping" capital: Whale consolidates $1.56 million in SHIB and PEPE

    Amid a moderate market recovery ahead of May 2026, activity from a large investor has been recorded by Arkham, choosing to reset their strategy. After a month of silence, address "0x719...0A356" fully transferred its assets to a new wallet "0xeEe...F671d", signaling a renewed focus on the two dominant giants of the meme sector.

    The current balance of the new address stands at $1.56 million. The allocation reflects an attempt to hedge risks within a volatile segment:

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    • SHIB: 55% of the portfolio, totaling $860,850 or 140.66 billion SHIB. Despite the project's maturity, the whale maintains the Shiba Inu coin as the primary defensive meme asset with high liquidity.
    • PEPE: 45% of the portfolio, totaling $698,750 or 191.96 billion PEPE.
    • ETH: only a technical minimum remains on the wallet ($53) for transaction execution, confirming the purely speculative nature of this portfolio.
    Article image
    Whale "0x719...0A356" transferring SHIB and PEPE to new wallet, Source: Arkham

    The transfer itself, which occurred just 8 hours ago, is not a direct signal of new buying, as the assets were already held in the previous wallet. However, reactivation after a month of inactivity and the move to a new address often precede continued holding.

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    This maneuver fits into the broader picture of the week. Whales continue to withdraw SHIB from exchanges into cold wallets. While retail participants may fear a correction, large players are consolidating hundreds of billions of tokens, forming a support zone at current price levels of $0.000006 for SHIB and $0.000003 for PEPE.

    XRP breaks outflow streak: Institutional investors return ahead of Fed meeting

    Despite Bitcoin's dominance, XRP attracted $25 million into investment products over the past week, stabilizing after a decline in mid-April.

    According to the latest CoinShares report dated April 27, the crypto derivatives market closed its fourth consecutive week in the green with total inflows of $1.2 billion. Against this backdrop, XRP delivered a localized recovery, breaking a streak that previously saw more than $56 million in outflows.

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    Interest in XRP this week was global, with a clear tilt toward Western markets. Of the $25 million total inflow, $15.74 million came from U.S. ETFs, while the remainder was distributed across European and Canadian platforms. This result placed XRP firmly in the middle tier among altcoins, trailing Solana with $31.8 million but significantly outperforming Chainlink at $6.8 million and Litecoin at $0.5 million.

    Article image
    Volume 283: Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Source: CoinShares

    Although XRP showed a notable comeback, it remains part of a broader trend of recovering institutional confidence. Total assets under management across crypto reached $155 billion, the highest level in three months.

    Analysts caution against overinterpreting the recovery. Hedging behavior persists. Short-Bitcoin products continue to attract steady inflows of $16.5 million for the week, indicating ongoing bearish positioning among part of the market.

    The current inflows come as the market prepares for the FOMC meeting on April 28–29. Traditionally, investors act cautiously ahead of such events, and inflows into XRP may reflect portfolio diversification ahead of potential dollar volatility.

    Binance shifts priorities: Stablecoin U displaces competitors in new AI and RWA listings

    Binance has announced a major update to its trading pairs, reinforcing a shift in liquidity preferences. Starting April 28 at 08:00 UTC, trading will begin for seven new pairs spanning AI, biotechnology, and tokenized gold sectors.

    What is included:

    • AI and microchip sector represented by AVNT/U and CHIP/U
    • Entry into DeSci through BIO/U
    • Expansion of RWA direction with XAUT/USD1, linking tokenized gold to the new stablecoin ecosystem
    • Additional pairs KAT/U and fiat gateway USD1/TRY for the Turkish market

    Instead of expanding FDUSD or TUSD lines, the exchange continues aggressive integration of the U stablecoin from United Stables on the BNB Chain. This is not just an addition of assets, but part of a broader strategy to replace legacy stablecoins. 

    To accelerate migration, Binance is introducing zero maker fees on key new U pairs including AVNT, BIO, CHIP, and KAT for an unspecified period.

    Crypto market outlook: Bitcoin approaches $80,000 with key weekly triggers

    Short-term optimism driven by easing tensions in the Middle East is giving way to caution ahead of a decisive macroeconomic week. Despite strong inflows into spot ETFs totaling $3.7 billion since March, derivatives markets remain dominated by short positions, creating conditions for a potential short squeeze while limiting organic growth above $80,000.

    Article image
    Bitcoin price action in 2026 ahead of key macroeconomic events of April. Source: TradingView

    Key checkpoints:

    • Wednesday, April 29: FOMC meeting and Powell press conference. The market expects rates to remain in the 3.5% to 3.75% range. Focus remains on commentary around persistent inflation and potential upward revisions to 2026 PCE forecasts.
    • Thursday, April 30: U.S. GDP preliminary data for Q1 2026 and March PCE inflation. GDP is projected to grow around 2.2%. Core PCE is expected to rise to 3.2% from 3.0%, reinforcing hawkish expectations.
    • Bitcoin remains within the $77,000 to $79,500 range. A break above $79,510 is required to remove bearish pressure from the futures market.

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