'$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Stuns With Crucial Bitcoin Message of 'Absolute Scarcity'

Samson Mow, a vocal Bitcoin proponent and CEO of JAN3, who is focused on Bitcoin nation-state adoption, has once again drawn the community’s attention to unique BTC features that make it the most decentralized digital currency on the market. Mow is known as one of the believers that BTC is definitely going to surge to $1 million in the near future.

Today, he took to his X account to remind the audience about the thing that makes Bitcoin what it is and drives Wall Street to chase it — the programmed scarcity of this cryptocurrency.

Mow issues important message

Samson Mow reminded the crypto community that there can only exist 21 million Bitcoin. In his tweet, he predicted that this feature of BTC will play a crucial role in the near future and have a huge impact on the world of finance: “The world is about to learn the meaning of absolute scarcity.”

It is worth noting that more than 19 million coins have already been mined. Besides, the Bitcoin mining mechanism includes so-called halvings, created to make BTC deflationary. Every four years, miners’ rewards get cut by half, thus less BTC gets injected into circulation every four years.

JAN3 boss reveals when Bitcoin may surge to $1 million

Earlier this week, Samson Mow shared the time period when he expects Bitcoin to definitely skyrocket to $1 million, and perhaps even higher. This time frame is 2031-2033. He reckons that it will be possible since Bitcoin is likely to add roughly $150,000 to its price every year before then.

During some of those years, he expects Bitcoin to print Omega candles, while in some years, Bitcoin may trade sideways, letting investors stock up on it.

What's more, Mow believes that if either option hits strong enough, Bitcoin may reach $1 million sooner than 2031.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $95,250. Over the past three days, the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency has demonstrated a decline of roughly 2.75%, as it rolled down from a local peak of $97,950 — the highest price level seen by BTC over the past couple of months.

Currently, Bitcoin is largely reacting to geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and other countries, including trade tariffs imposed by the U.S. on them.