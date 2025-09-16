XRP: 21,031 in 24 Hours, This Metric Surge Is Crucial

In the last 24 hours, XRP has recorded 21,031 active accounts, a threshold that XRP is trying not to lose, but at the same time, it hardly indicates a surge in network activity. Although it shows that XRP is still relevant, the number is within the historical average range and does not particularly suggest a spike in adoption.

Network activity context

The daily range of XRP’s active accounts over the past month has been between 20,000 and 25,000, indicating stability but not growth. XRP’s difficulty in growing its use and drawing in new users on a large scale has been relevant throughout 2025, when compared to other large-cap tokens. In the absence of a significant increase in the number of active wallets or transactions, network fundamentals offer little support for price growth.

XRP is trying to regain momentum after weeks of sideways consolidation, trading close to $3.07 on the chart. The token has not yet demonstrated a strong follow-through after breaking out from a declining trendline. With a more formidable ceiling at $3.50, there is immediate resistance at $3.20.

Although current volumes do not yet support such a move, a successful push above these levels could pave the way toward the anticipated $4.00-$4.50 zone. Critical support for XRP is located at $2.95 on the downside.

Too neutral?

The 200-day EMA near $2.56 provides deeper support, and the 100-day EMA around $2.81 is the next fallback if this level fails. Right now, the RSI is hovering around neutral territory, indicating a lack of significant momentum, but neither overbought nor oversold conditions.

Even though there is stability in the 21,000 active accounts, this is insufficient to support a compelling bullish argument on its own. Both on-chain activity and trading volume must show significant growth for XRP to start gaining actual strenght on the market. Bulls will need new catalysts to regain control of the market until then, as XRP’s price path is probably going to stay capped below significant resistance.