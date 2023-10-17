You Can Now Use XRP for Roblox

Xsolla, the Los Angeles-based gaming company, has integrated XRP as a payment method for its roster of games

Xsolla, a renowned gaming company, has enabled XRP as a payment method for its games with the help of the BitPay payment processor.

Its customers can now get such items as Roblox and Smitegame with the help of the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency.

Early crypto adoption

Los Angeles-based Xsolla, which was established back in 2005, specializes in offering a comprehensive suite of services and tools tailored for game developers and publishers.

BitPay originally integrated Xsolla back in December 2014, aiming to streamline in-game transactions.

This early collaboration set the stage for using Bitcoin for in-game purchases, gaining attention from various segments of the gaming industry.

Fast-forwarding to August 2023, Xsolla also teamed up with Crypto.com Pay in a bid to level up its cryptocurrency game.

Adding support for XRP

This August, BitPay added global support for XRP following Ripple's legal win that provided regulatory clarity for the controversial cryptocurrency. The introduction allows BitPay users to securely buy, store, and swap XRP through the BitPay Wallet. Moreover, the upgrade enables merchants to accept XRP payments from over a hundred different wallets, reflecting BitPay's intent to be a forerunner in crypto payment versatility.

This move by BitPay expanded its cryptocurrency portfolio, which now encompasses 16 of the top digital currencies globally, including prominent names like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin