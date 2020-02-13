XRP, XLM Prices Skyrocket, Analysts Extremely Bullish

XRP and XLM, coins made by the same founders, are skyrocketing, outperforming the other surrounding top coins and analysts are bullish AF

On Wednesday, the third-largest coin, XRP, surpassed the $0.30 level – an event the whole XRP community had been praying for to their digital gods – and in the early hours of Thursday reached the $0.32 level. Now, XRP is changing hands at $0.3261, showing a rise of over 13 percent.

XLM, the coin ranked 12 on CoinMarketCap, surged from $0.0802 to $0.0864 within several hours. Analysts on crypto Twitter are extremely bullish. The XRP community is going wild with joy.

‘If XRP breaks over it, watch out!’

The XRP community has been looking forward to this surge for a long time (since July 31, 2019, when they last saw XRP trading at $0.30) and has already been expecting this recovery with certainty for a while, after the coin went above $0.25 and continued its climb.

Now, crypto analysts and traders are bullish AF. Trader @TradingTank says that, since their time has come, XRP fans should celebrate.

Crypto enthusiast @paddystash says that for three years he has been watching XRP using the same line both as support and resistance. He says:

“If it breaks over it, watch out! It’s on the cusp now.”

News came out on Wednesday that the Binance.US exchange had launched the XRP/USD pair on its newly launched mobile app – this may have been one of the triggers that pushed the coin’s price upwards.

‘XLM just broke out’

Stellar’s XLM is following in suit with XRP surging by around 10 percent. Crypto analyst Michael Van de Poppe puts these two coins on the same bullish line, saying that soon DOGE will likely follow.

“$XLM & $XRP. And when these two move, $DOGE usually follows.”

Another analyst, @crypto_birb, says that XLM has just managed to break out of a big Cup & Handle consolidation. He is bullish on both XLM and XRP, saying that the latter will hardly get cheaper.

“Don't miss out my big boi $XLM that just broke out of massive Cup & Handle consolidation and now should thrust & reclaim.I also got a feeling $XRP might not get cheaper. Instead of chasing pumps focus on those that are yet to grow.”

Other traders are also sharing their bullish take on XRP and XLM.