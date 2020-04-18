XRP Price to Trade in Range, Then Surge Towards $0.26 Is an Option

The third most popular cryptocurrency is trading at $0.1908, showing a tiny rise, an expert from TradingView assumes that rising towards $0.26 in a while may be an option

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

After the hard fall from $0.20 to $0.13 on March 12, following the Bitcoin price crash, it has taken XRP a little over a month to recover. At the time of writing this article, the third largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.1908.

Trader ‘transparent-fx’ from TradingView expects XRP to be trading in a range between the $0.18 and $0.21 zones for a while. In his recent XRP/USD video, he looks at two scenarios for Ripple’s coin.

Heading towards $0.26

The first one is bullish and it assumes that the price may succeed in breaking the resistance level at $0.20. The trader says that XRP may then head up towards $0.23, retrace to $0.21 area and make a higher surge – to the $0.26 zone – after that.

Bearish scenario

Speaking about the chances of XRP to break down, trader ‘transparent-fx’ stated that XRP might also break the support area and decline to the point between $0.16 and $0.17. A rebound back up may then follow with a bearish reverse and a decline towards $0.13.

Image via TradingView

The trader suggests waiting to see a clearer setup.

‘$0.234 is bullish pivot’

Trader CryptHawk names $0,234 as a bullish turning point, after breaking which XRP has a chance to head further up. He tweets: