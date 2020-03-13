XRP Price to Fall “While Space Below”: Trading Legend Peter Brandt

Legendary old-school stock market trader Peter Brandt tweeted about XRP after promising never to do it again and he does not seem to be bullish

Trading legend Peter Brandt has posted an XRP chart admitting that doing so is contrary to his promise that he wouldn't ever do it again – as XRP fans had previously been rude, Mr. Brandt decided to move his crypto trading charts to a different channel.

However, he now seems to be in the mood for share his XRP price prediction, again, as if to troll the XRP army.

‘XRP going down "While space below"’

After Black Thursday, what crypto Twitter is calling the day that the Bitcoin price crash caused all altcoins to collapse along with it, the XRP price dropped significantly too. At the time of writing, the third largest coin is changing hands and fluctuating at around $0.15.

On Thursday, Peter Brandt published a chart on which he predicted that first, XRP would drop to the $0.16 level and then – ‘While space below’.

I am breaking a promise.



I said I would never again post a chart of $XRP



But, I thought you all might be interested in what it means to have ...



"While space below" pic.twitter.com/Pse2DkEXfp — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) March 12, 2020

Twitter users in the comment thread supported this prediction.

However, the XRP community remains loyal and bullish despite the massive price decline. XRP fan @RobertArtRobArt tweets:

“I was stopped out with 40% of my XRP bag at $0.25. I’ve bought the dip with half of that. Half will be allocated if we hit $0.07 and lower systematically or miss out with that much. As always I’ll share my journey. At this point, I’ve so much XRP, I can afford the risk.”

115.8 mln XRP moved between the biggest exchanges

Over the past few hours, the XRPL Monitor bot has shared on Twitter data of several crypto transactions that came one after another and together carried 115.8 mln XRP. That is $17,912,197.

Such major exchanges as Bithumb, Kraken, Huobi and Binance were involved with gargantuan amounts of XRP sent both from one exchange to another and between crypto wallets on a single exchange.

Since the XRP price fell, many on crypto Twitter have recommended buying the dip, so investors are likely to be accumulating the currency while the price is low.