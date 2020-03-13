BTC
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

XRP Price to Fall “While Space Below”: Trading Legend Peter Brandt

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 11:05
  • Yuri Molchan

    Legendary old-school stock market trader Peter Brandt tweeted about XRP after promising never to do it again and he does not seem to be bullish

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Trading legend Peter Brandt has posted an XRP chart admitting that doing so is contrary to his promise that he wouldn't ever do it again – as XRP fans had previously been rude, Mr. Brandt decided to move his crypto trading charts to a different channel.

However, he now seems to be in the mood for share his XRP price prediction, again, as if to troll the XRP army.

‘XRP going down "While space below"’

After Black Thursday, what crypto Twitter is calling the day that the Bitcoin price crash caused all altcoins to collapse along with it, the XRP price dropped significantly too. At the time of writing, the third largest coin is changing hands and fluctuating at around $0.15.

On Thursday, Peter Brandt published a chart on which he predicted that first, XRP would drop to the $0.16 level and then – ‘While space below’.

Twitter users in the comment thread supported this prediction.

XRP price

However, the XRP community remains loyal and bullish despite the massive price decline. XRP fan @RobertArtRobArt tweets:

“I was stopped out with 40% of my XRP bag at $0.25. I’ve bought the dip with half of that. Half will be allocated if we hit $0.07 and lower systematically or miss out with that much. As always I’ll share my journey. At this point, I’ve so much XRP, I can afford the risk.”

Trading Legend Peter Brandt Called Worst Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash Since 2013

115.8 mln XRP moved between the biggest exchanges

Over the past few hours, the XRPL Monitor bot has shared on Twitter data of several crypto transactions that came one after another and together carried 115.8 mln XRP. That is $17,912,197.

Such major exchanges as Bithumb, Kraken, Huobi and Binance were involved with gargantuan amounts of XRP sent both from one exchange to another and between crypto wallets on a single exchange.

Since the XRP price fell, many on crypto Twitter have recommended buying the dip, so investors are likely to be accumulating the currency while the price is low.

#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

Cover image via u.today
Contents

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $15,000 All-Time High in 2021: Analyst Tells U.Today

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

