XRP Price Targets $0.25, Promising 40-50% Profit in Mid-Term

After XRP hit $0.17 on March 20, it dropped and has been trading in the $0.15 range for a while. Now, crypto traders seem optimistic and are sharing their bullish takes, saying that the third most popular currency by market cap may rush to $0.25 and offer 40-50-percent gains in the mid-term.
‘Expecting 40-50% Profit in mid-term’
While looking at an XRP/BTC chart, analyst and trader ‘Captain Faibik’ stated that XRP has reached a vital support level at 2,400 Sats. He believes XRP is going to hit 0.00003725 BTC ($0.25) in the mid-term and expects profits of 40-50 percent from the current price.
$XRP/BTC (Update)— Captain Faibik (@CryptoFaibik) March 25, 2020
Reached at Crucial Support (2400 Sats), Now Midterm Holders Can Grab it..!!
Expecting 40-50% Profit in Midterm📈#Crypto pic.twitter.com/AseRNrYZYZ
Inverse Head and Shoulders
Trader ‘Alex_Clay’ from TradingVIew expects XRP to rise, believing it is now safe to open a long position. He warns that he does not offer financial advice and that his readers should do their own research before trading. His target for XRP is $0.17358.
‘We completed one target on previous upward wave. now price formed an inverse head and shoulders bullish pattern, which means we can take a long position.’
‘Do not trade this idea before you make your own analysis!’
‘Printing a Rising Wedge pattern’
Trader ‘David_Smith’ has written that XRP is forming a bearish Rising Wedge pattern, expecting XRP to drop to $0.15310
‘Price printed a rising wedge pattern. We can go short only on a confirmed breakout of the support trendline with a small risk.’