XRP Price Targets $0.24535 as XRP Gets Listed by ShapeShift

The third largest cryptocurrency gets added by the ShapeShift exchange while analysts are expecting the XRP price to surge to $0.24, thus making a good selling target

Good news for the XRP community came in on Monday – the ShapeShift exchange, run by Erik Voorhees, has added XRP for commission-free trading.

Meanwhile, as the third biggest crypto is trading at $0.2039, analysts are expecting the XRP price to rise.

ShapeShifts lists XRP, referring to it as ‘Ripple’

As the news appeared on Twitter on Monday, stating that Ripple is now available on ShapeShift, it provoked a wave of indignant comments from the XRP community.

Commenters have pointed out that Ripple drew a distinct line between Ripple the company and XRP the cryptocurrency as far back as two years ago and announced it officially.

"Two years XRParmy had been fighting and educating in Twitter over the difference between XRP and Ripple. XRP is the name of digital asset, Ripple is the company. TWO YEARS! Show your respect to the community and correct it!"

At the start of 2020, the Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made a comment in Davos that Ripple might be seen going public this year, among many other crypto platforms doing the same. The community saw this as a future IPO announcement.

Later on, however, Garlinghouse wrote that his words about a Ripple IPO were misinterpreted.

XRP expected to hit $0.24

Trader ‘Kyer’ from the TradingView platform, expects XRP to rise to the area of $0.2435. Thus, he believes the coin will offer two sell targets to traders: the first one is at $0.229, the second one is at $0.24535.

“1st sell target $0.229. 2nd sell target at $0.24535. 17% gain to 1st sell target. 26% gain to 2nd sell target”

Image via TradingView

Trader ‘ProjectSyndicate’ expects a slightly lower increase from XRP. His forecast is that the third biggest cryptocurrency is likely to reach $0.21 after a brief retracement to $0.19.

Image via TradingView

‘The future is near and the storm is nearly over’

XRP enthusiast ‘Crypto_Maniac’ has published a bullish tweet with a chart, suggesting that a massive surge of XRP is likely in the near future.

