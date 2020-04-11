U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

XRP Price Targets $0.17 Breaking Out of Rising Wedge

News
Sat, 04/11/2020 - 10:20
Yuri Molchan
Despite various new partnerships Ripple starts every now and then, the price has failed to recover $0.3 area and now it is expected to dive below $0.19
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

The third largest cryptocurrency has been trading below $0.20 for a few days already, having touched on that level only briefly.

Now, traders on TradingView believe that XRP price is about to go down as the asset is breaking out of the Rising Wedge bearish pattern. Here’s what the market should expect.

‘Breaking out of the Rising Wedge’

Trader ‘David_Smith’ has earlier stated that XRP was forming a bearish Rising Wedge pattern but now he confirms that the coin has broken from it and is starting to decline. He believes a downward movement is ahead for XRP.

“I did a warning about second option of the Rising Wedge (unbroken one) and now we see it's broken and working out. Expecting more downside here.”

Image via TradingView

Related
XRP Liquidity Indexes Show Massive Surge as XRP Price Targets $0.23

Losing a strong support level

Trader ‘Alex_Clay’ shares a similar take on his TradingView page, writing that XRP has lost a strong support level and is now heading downwards.

Image via TradingView

Twitter user ‘CryptøManiac101’ assumes that both the crypto market and the stock one are about to form a big Bear Flag. Thus, he hints that XRP is likely to first rise to $0.24 and then collapse to $0.6.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) Active Supply Hits New All-Time High in 3 Years
25,000 BTC Transferred for Tiny Fees Banks Cannot Provide
Odds Are Bitcoin (BTC) Price Heads to $6,250 or Lower This Weekend