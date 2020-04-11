XRP Price Targets $0.17 Breaking Out of Rising Wedge

-
The third largest cryptocurrency has been trading below $0.20 for a few days already, having touched on that level only briefly.
Now, traders on TradingView believe that XRP price is about to go down as the asset is breaking out of the Rising Wedge bearish pattern. Here’s what the market should expect.
‘Breaking out of the Rising Wedge’
Trader ‘David_Smith’ has earlier stated that XRP was forming a bearish Rising Wedge pattern but now he confirms that the coin has broken from it and is starting to decline. He believes a downward movement is ahead for XRP.
“I did a warning about second option of the Rising Wedge (unbroken one) and now we see it's broken and working out. Expecting more downside here.”
Losing a strong support level
Trader ‘Alex_Clay’ shares a similar take on his TradingView page, writing that XRP has lost a strong support level and is now heading downwards.
Twitter user ‘CryptøManiac101’ assumes that both the crypto market and the stock one are about to form a big Bear Flag. Thus, he hints that XRP is likely to first rise to $0.24 and then collapse to $0.6.