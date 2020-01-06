XRP Price Surges Almost 9 Percent As Binance Kicks off XRP/USDT Perpetual Contract: Update

The third-largest currency, XRP, has suddenly grown by over 8 percent and regained the psychologically important level of $0.21. The crypto community rejoices, believing that is just a start of the XRP price surge.
XRP is the top performer
At press time, XRP is the best-performing digital coin in the top-10 list with BSV and Monero following closely: - +6.40 and +6.81 percent, respectively.
The XPR price keeps growing.
The crypto community is spreading the news on Twitter, and some people are offering an explanation of the coin’s sudden growth.
Crypto trader ‘Xago’ says that XRP is forming another 9 candles after 2 consecutive weekly reversal candles. He stated that the same happened with XRP, within 3 weeks he recorded a 23 percent price increase.
Ripple CTO compares XRP with iPhone
As U.Today reported earlier, the Ripple CTO, David Schwartz, recently on Twitter compared XRP with an iPhone, saying that XRP investors are not buying the coin only for speculative purposes.
Prior to that, the Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse publicly stated that 99 percent of all crypto would go the way of the dodo in the future for lack of utility.
Earlier on Monday, U.Today reported that some traders believe that neither Bitcoin nor XRP will ever reach such a high price mark which would easily allow people to retire with just 1 BTC or 1 XRP.
Is Monero McAfee's next bet?
On Sunday, January 5, the former antivirus mogul John McAfee went back on the promise to eat his privates publicly should Bitcoin fail to hit $1 mln by December 31, 2020. McAfee stated that Bitcoin is an 'ancient technology'. He typed 'Monero' in one of the comments under his post, which could mean that this is going to be his next bet after Bitcoin.
Binance adds XRP/USDT contract
A possible reason behind the sudden XRP price spike is the fact that just recently Binance announced that it had added an XRP/USDT perpetual contract for margin trading with up to 75-percent leverage. Although, the price started gaining before the news was announced.
GRAB THIS LIFE CHANGING OPPORTUNITY TODAY
Make a right and positive choice for this chance of opportunity for you
today to be among the 10 lucky persons
that the great Illuminati wants to admit and makes wealthy , famous
and rich and also be entitled to million dollars ($1,000,000).
if interested just email us.
email: [email protected]
Whatsaap: +15202007610
GRAB THIS LIFE CHANGING OPPORTUNITY TODAY
Make a right and positive choice for this chance of opportunity for you
today to be among the 10 lucky persons
that the great Illuminati wants to admit and makes wealthy , famous
and rich and also be entitled to million dollars ($1,000,000).
if interested just email us.
email: [email protected]
Whatsaap: +15202007610
Interview With Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino on Their New Innovative Products, Next Bitcoin ATH, & DEXes
Bitcoin Dips Below $7,000, is a Sharp Correction to $6000s Unavoidable?
Will Bitcoin Hit Peak Exhaustion in 2019 End? What Indicators Show
Gold Price Inches Closer to $1,600 After Reaching Its Highest Level Since 2013
Tron Mainnet is Now Supported by imToken Wallet, Justin Sun Plans to Launch Privacy Coins
Bitcoin Options Market Shows Halving Is Not Priced In: Skew