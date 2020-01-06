BTC
Original article based on tweet

XRP Price Surges Almost 9 Percent As Binance Kicks off XRP/USDT Perpetual Contract: Update

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    The XRP army has finally rejoiced as the price of their favourite coin grew by more than 8 percent and regained the $0.21 level

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The third-largest currency, XRP, has suddenly grown by over 8 percent and regained the psychologically important level of $0.21. The crypto community rejoices, believing that is just a start of the XRP price surge.

XRP 8%
Image via CoinMarketCap

XRP is the top performer

At press time, XRP is the best-performing digital coin in the top-10 list with BSV and Monero following closely: - +6.40  and +6.81 percent, respectively.

The XPR price keeps growing.

XRP top performer
Image via CoinMarketCap

The crypto community is spreading the news on Twitter, and some people are offering an explanation of the coin’s sudden growth.

XRP 2
Image via Twitter

Crypto trader ‘Xago’ says that XRP is forming another 9 candles after 2 consecutive weekly reversal candles. He stated that the same happened with XRP, within 3 weeks he recorded a 23 percent price increase.

XRP 3
Image via Twitter

Ripple CTO compares XRP with iPhone

As U.Today reported earlier, the Ripple CTO, David Schwartz, recently on Twitter compared XRP with an iPhone, saying that XRP investors are not buying the coin only for speculative purposes.

Prior to that, the Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse publicly stated that 99 percent of all crypto would go the way of the dodo in the future for lack of utility.

Earlier on Monday, U.Today reported that some traders believe that neither Bitcoin nor XRP will ever reach such a high price mark which would easily allow people to retire with just 1 BTC or 1 XRP.

Must Read
One Bitcoin Will Not Let You Retire, Not Even in 20 Years: Crypto Experts - READ MORE

Is Monero McAfee's next bet?

On Sunday, January 5, the former antivirus mogul John McAfee went back on the promise to eat his privates publicly should Bitcoin fail to hit $1 mln by December 31, 2020. McAfee stated that Bitcoin is an 'ancient technology'. He typed 'Monero' in one of the comments under his post, which could mean that this is going to be his next bet after Bitcoin.

Binance adds XRP/USDT contract

A possible reason behind the sudden XRP price spike is the fact that just recently Binance announced that it had added an XRP/USDT perpetual contract for margin trading with up to 75-percent leverage. Although, the price started gaining before the news was announced.

#Ripple Price Prediction #Monero News #John McAfee

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

illuminati lodge on Mon, 01/06/2020 - 13:40
Gold Price Inches Closer to $1,600 After Reaching Its Highest Level Since 2013

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Gold and Bitcoin remain on a tear as geopolitical tensions continue to worsen

Cover image via 123rf.com

The price of gold has recently surged to its highest level in nearly seven years due to the growing demand for safe-haven assets amidst geopolitical headwinds. 

One ounce of the precious metal is currently trading at $1,573 after reaching an intraday high of $1,590. This was a typical reaction of safe-haven assets. It is worth noting that gold is up by almost eight percent since November 2019, and touching $1,600 seems like a sealed deal at this point. 

Gold Price
image by @graddhybpc

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Reaches $29,000 in Iran as Mike Novogratz Calls BTC 'Digital Gold' - READ MORE

As reported by U.Today, gold and Bitcoin started to rally after Iran's Gen. Qasem Soleimani was assassinated by a US strike that was authorized by President Donald Trump himself. This instantly exacerbated US-Iran tensions that continued to intensify with Iranian officials promising "severe retaliation."   

“We found that spikes in geopolitical tensions lead to higher gold prices when they are severe enough to cause currency debasement,” said Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs.

Gold bug Peter Schiff recently took to Twitter to reassure investors that the current rally is more than "safe-haven buying." 

Must Read
Bitcoin Alchemy: BTC Turns 100 Grams of Gold into Eight Tons - READ MORE

Meanwhile, the S&P 500, which is considered to be a risk-on asset, fails to budge after an impressive streak of gains. The widely tracked stock market index has dropped to 3,231. Schiff believes that US equities are driven by "reckless" Federal Reserve policies. 

#Gold Price

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

