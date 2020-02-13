Back

XRP Price Suddenly Collapses to $0.14 on BitMEX Exchange

📰 News
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 15:11
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    The XRP price took a massive plunge to the $0.14 level on the BitMEX exchange. Now, enraged traders demand answers

XRP Price Suddenly Collapses to $0.14 on BitMEX Exchange

The price of XRP, the third biggest cryptocurrency, has recently collapsed to just $0.14 on Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX. 

BitMEX

The XRP price is currently trading at $0.32, its highest level since July, across all spot exchanges.      

Must Read
XRP Price Could Reach $0.60 After Ending Two-Year Downtrend - READ MORE

Getting BitMEXed

BitMEX uses fair price marking to avoid unnecessary liquidations that may occur when a certain coin is subjected to market manipulations. However, in a rage-filled tweet, one user claims that he has lost all of his funds after the brutal red candle that appears to be a system glitch. 

Such a black swan event took place just one week after the leading crypto derivatives exchange launched its XRP/USD perpetual swap product. As reported by U.Today, it went live on Feb. 5.    

Must Read
XRP Price Should Be 30% Higher as Major Altcoins Are Breaking Out: Analyst Luke Martin - READ MORE

Arthur Hayes in hot water   

While indignant traders are demanding answers, the exchange and its controversial CEO Arthur Hayes are yet to bring some clarity to the table.

Notably, Hayes tweeted about "CRippling" XRP shorts on the same day the token's price suddenly dropped to $0.14. 

This is not the first time that he showed his contempt for XRP. Earlier this February, he tweeted that the fact that it was still trading above zero was the only thing that mattered.

#Ripple News #XRP #Cryptocurrency Trading
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
Positive Momentum Could Push Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $12,000: Market Technician JC O’Hara

Positive Momentum Could Push Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $12,000: Market Technician JC O’Hara
Ripple-Backed MoneyGram Offers Coinbase CEO Free Trial of Their Services

Ripple-Backed MoneyGram Offers Coinbase CEO Free Trial of Their Services
IOTA Trinity Wallet Believed to Be Facing Hacker Attack – Investigation Underway

IOTA Trinity Wallet Believed to Be Facing Hacker Attack – Investigation Underway