XRP Price Shows Signs of Strength, $0.30 as First Target: Crypto Trader

The third largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has been pumping along with the other altcoins and is currently posting a rise of nearly 4 percent.
The highest price spike is being demonstrated by EOS (+8.88 percent), followed by Bitcoin Cash (+8.07 percent) and Binance Coin (+7.96 percent).
Traders are turning bullish on XRP and one of them has named the $0.30 level as the next target its rally might start with.
‘$0.3 as a first target’
Crypto trader ‘Galaxy’ shares his impressions of recent XRP behavior, saying that the coin ‘is showing signs of strength’. In order to start heading for its first target in the chain of price rises, it needs to break the psychological level of $0.25.
The trader adds:
‘I am long.’
‘XRP monthly chart is forming a bullish flag’
Twitter user and XRP fan ‘JOKER’ has posted a monthly XRP chart and says that the coin is forming a bullish flag. He claims that a new XRP all-time high is approaching and in case the price surges, suggests an estimated TP of $5.73.
However, he warns that things could turn bearish and, in that case, an estimated TP is $0.005.
Another Twitter user who often posts XRP charts, @gordongekko369, merely shares his assessment of the market situation, tweeting that a new bull run has started for XRP.
Ripple marked as one of top work places
As U.Today reported earlier, Fortune magazine named the San-Francisco blockchain heavyweight Ripple as one of the best companies to work for, ranking it at 25th place.
Only companies based in the San Francisco Bay area were featured on this list by Fortune. The CEO Brad Garlinghouse tweeted that he is ‘humbled’ to be a part of this extremely talented team.