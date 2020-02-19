Back
Original article based on tweet

XRP Price Set to Reach $0.70 as Crypto Traders Turn Bullish

📰 News
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 12:30
    Yuri Molchan

    Several traders are predicting that Ripple’s XRP has taken a bullish course and is set to head for the $0.70 level

Despite the recent price surge that Ripple’s XRP underwent breaking above the crucial $0.30 price spot, XRP has been trading below this mark for a few days already, its fluctuations taking the coin from $0.28 to $0.29 and back.

Still, crypto traders are bullish on the prospects that are likely to open for XRP within the short term.

$0.70 on the cards for XRP

Trader @Sawcruhteez has shared a chart with his Twitter followers, in which he says that the XRP price is about to break upwards soon. On the chart, he sets the $0.70 mark as the nearest target for the coming months.

This growth, if it takes place, would constitute a 130-percent increase from $0.30. On the chart, the candles are going green and the XRP price has turned the key horizontal line into support from resistance.

‘Just feel like going all in XRP’

A prominent trader @ColdBloodShill told his 17,000 subscribers that he feels like going all-in on XRP and logging back in at some point later on, in the summer.

That smells like a bit of a trolling, though the trader’s sentiment on XRP is clearly bullish – XRP has managed to return to the $0.29 level after the small retracement over the weekend, holding that psychologically important level.

Must Read
XRP Price Expected to Hit $1 Minimum as We Approach 2021 - READ MORE

Trader @KingThies believes that now is a good time for new investors to enter XRP, in the $0.26-$0.32 range, as he expects a breakout of the coin’s price later on. He tweets:

“Clear reversal for $XRP, complete with strong volume and breakout + backtest. Both HOLDLers & traders alike will likely be happy with an entry in this current range of $0.26-$0.32.”

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

