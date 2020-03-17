XRP Price Risks Falling to $0.05 as Liquidity Rise Slows Down in Major ODL Corridors

Original article based on tweet

XRP price is in the green and showing a nearly 8-percent rise, meanwhile the XRP Liquidity Index in three major ODL corridors is hardly growing

The crypto market is in the green and is taking a break from the mammoth-sized price collapse with Tezos (#10) and Bitcoin Cash (#5) leading the top ten list, growing 14.93 percent, as per CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin, itself, is demonstrating a 12.09 percent rise while holding in the mid-$5,000 area. However, a trader says that another price drop to below $4,800 might resume the price crash and take XRP along with it.

Meanwhile, the XRP liquidity Index is showing hardly any rise in three major ODL corridors – Mexico, Australia and the Philippines.

‘A further BTC fall can send XRP to $0.05 levels’

A trader going by the name ‘JOKER’ on Twitter posted a chart, on which the Bitcoin price has, for the second time, tested the bottom blue line as support. ‘JOKER’ previously tweeted that BTC showed a parabolic rise after coming close to this curve.

However, he admits that, should Bitcoin continue declining below the $4,800 area, the price could fall to $2,300, shedding another 50 percent.

The trader says that should this happen, the XRP price would collapse to the $0.05 zone.

Throughout #btc history, it was the second time that the blue line has been tested as support. It has been as the bottom before the parabolic rise.



Losing $4800 levels for #bitcoin means a further 50% drop to $2300 level.

That can send #XRPUSD to $0.05 levels. #XRPCommunity pic.twitter.com/tEgEQI8x4N — JOKER (@KiaCrypto) March 17, 2020

XRP Liquidity index fails to grow

The Twitter bot that regularly shows XRP liquidity growth on the three platforms that currently trade XRP, tweeted that the rise of this index has slowed down drastically.

The three ODL corridors it tracks – Bitso in Mexico, Coins.ph in the Philippines and BTC Markets in Australia – have hardly shown any rise in the past few days since the XRP price fell from $0.19 to $0.15 and then – down to $0.13.

Bitso - 11,475,819 versus the ATH of 20,391,941. Coins.ph - 4,498,011 versus 7,992,120. BTC Markets - 4,941,278 versus 7,164,301.

Current liquidity volume figures have not changed much since today’s earlier figures were posted.

Must Read I Will Not Let Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go to Zero: CZ Binance - READ MORE

Bitcoin is 45% up already

Trader Scott Melker has shared some good news with the Twitter crypto community, saying that Bitcoin has already risen 45 percent from its recent low of $3,600.

However, BTC also remains 35 percent down from the $8,000 level it rapidly dropped from last week.