Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original article based on tweet

XRP Price Risks Falling to $0.05 as Liquidity Rise Slows Down in Major ODL Corridors

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 13:52
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    XRP price is in the green and showing a nearly 8-percent rise, meanwhile the XRP Liquidity Index in three major ODL corridors is hardly growing

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The crypto market is in the green and is taking a break from the mammoth-sized price collapse with Tezos (#10) and Bitcoin Cash (#5) leading the top ten list, growing 14.93 percent, as per CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin, itself, is demonstrating a 12.09 percent rise while holding in the mid-$5,000 area. However, a trader says that another price drop to below $4,800 might resume the price crash and take XRP along with it.

Meanwhile, the XRP liquidity Index is showing hardly any rise in three major ODL corridors – Mexico, Australia and the Philippines.

‘A further BTC fall can send XRP to $0.05 levels’

A trader going by the name ‘JOKER’ on Twitter posted a chart, on which the Bitcoin price has, for the second time, tested the bottom blue line as support. ‘JOKER’ previously tweeted that BTC showed a parabolic rise after coming close to this curve.

However, he admits that, should Bitcoin continue declining below the $4,800 area, the price could fall to $2,300, shedding another 50 percent.

The trader says that should this happen, the XRP price would collapse to the $0.05 zone.

XRP Liquidity index fails to grow

The Twitter bot that regularly shows XRP liquidity growth on the three platforms that currently trade XRP, tweeted that the rise of this index has slowed down drastically.

The three ODL corridors it tracks – Bitso in Mexico, Coins.ph in the Philippines and BTC Markets in Australia – have hardly shown any rise in the past few days since the XRP price fell from $0.19 to $0.15 and then – down to $0.13.

Bitso - 11,475,819 versus the ATH of 20,391,941. Coins.ph - 4,498,011 versus 7,992,120. BTC Markets - 4,941,278 versus 7,164,301.

Current liquidity volume figures have not changed much since today’s earlier figures were posted.

XRP ODL

Must Read
I Will Not Let Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go to Zero: CZ Binance - READ MORE

Bitcoin is 45% up already

Trader Scott Melker has shared some good news with the Twitter crypto community, saying that Bitcoin has already risen 45 percent from its recent low of $3,600.

However, BTC also remains 35 percent down from the $8,000 level it rapidly dropped from last week.

#Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop

Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop
Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?

Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?
Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more

Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 15:48
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Weak hands were selling at a loss during the historic Thursday crash that made everyone question Bitcoin's chances to survive

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

While analysts are still trying to wrap their heads around the third biggest sell-off in Bitcoin's entire history, crypto research firm CoinMetrics has determined that short-time holders were actually responsible for this. 

Must Read
I Will Not Let Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go to Zero: CZ Binance - READ MORE

Weak hands

In its most recent 'State of the Network' report, CoinMetrics noted that long-term hodlers remained on the sidelines of the recent carnage. The 38 price rout was driven by those coins that were held less than twelve months.

This explains why BTC's one-year revived supply didn't see a major spike in March. 

Revived supply
image by coinmetrics.substack.com

As reported by U.Today, these short-term holders were also selling their coins at a loss.  

Must Read
Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time? - READ MORE

Bitcoin becomes undervalued 

Another important tidbit that can be found in the report is that Bitcoin's market value to realized value (MVRV) slipped below 1.0. On March 12, MVRV witnessed its biggest drop since 2013.   

Speculators no longer value Bitcoin more than holders, and this could be a reliable sign that the flagship cryptocurrency is close to bottoming out. 

MVRV falling to -0.50 in December 2018 coincided with the end of the 85 percent rout. 

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop

Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop
Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?

Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?
Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more