XRP Price Remains Under Bearish Pressure. Will Bulls Save the Day?

Tue, 03/24/2020 - 16:13
  • Alex Dovbnya

    XRP continues to lag behind Bitcoin (BTC) with very few bulls in sight

Cryptocurrency trader Big Cheds has noticed that XRP is showing very little strength against Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency by market cap.

His chart vividly shows that the XRP/BTC pair has posted two red daily candles after a failed bounce. 

XRP remains on the ropes 

The XRP/USD price chart seems to be more promising with the bullish engulfing candle printed on March 23. At press time, the third biggest cryptocurrency is sitting at $0.16 on the Bitfinex exchange. 

XRP Bulls
image by @BigCheds

However, there is little doubt that XRP will ruin this setup the second Bitcoin takes a hammering. On March 12, the black Thursday, it tanked by nearly 50 percent to its multi-year low of $0.11. 

XRP’s downtrend might continue

After finishing 2019 with a disappointing 40 percent drop, XRP investors saw a glimmer of hope in 2020, with the price of the token surging by nearly 90 percent in February. As of today, all these gains have been erased.

XRP is currently down 95 percent from its all-time high of $3.29. As reported by U.Today, prominent chartist Peter Brandt suggested that it would be a good buy when it hits $0.00826. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

ByBit Crypto Derivatives Platform Launches USDT Contracts: Details

Tue, 03/24/2020 - 18:00
  • Vladislav Sopov

    When market volatility spikes, stablecoin-settled perpetual contracts can be a hedge againist potential losses. ByBit adds USDT-backed contracts to its range of products

With USDT perpetual contracts, the United States Dollar Tether (USDT) is used as both the quote and settlement currency.

Denominated in stablecoin

According to a press release shared with U.Today, the new line of perpetual contracts will enable two-way trading, i.e. allow traders to open long and short positions at the same time with different leverage.

That said, USDT perpetual contracts will replicate spot markets trading but with leverage options. This novelty also upgrades the cross-margin trading toolkit. Cross-margin allows unrealized profits and losses sitting on the account to be deployed as a top-up margin for other positions and even across other contracts.

E.g., the profit from a BTC-USDT contract can be used to fuel an ETH-USDT contract opened by the same trader. Thus, stablecoins make the trader experience seamless.

Extra features for safe trading

Alongside that, more trading toolkit options have been added. First of all, a Take-Profit/Stop-Loss (TP/SL) setting can now be found within the order placement window. A trader can now set both a TP and an SL directly when placing an order.

Also, margin setting requirements have been adjusted. Now, the requirements are significantly lower and much more customizable. Furthermore, traders can now participate in a shared insurance fund to offset the risk of liquidation.

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

