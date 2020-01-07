BTC
XRP Price Remains +10% as Weiss Ratings Predicts More Noticeable Growth Could Follow

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    As XRP held a 10-percent increase earlier today, the financial analytical agency Weiss Ratings tweets a higher rise might follow once Ripple has sold plenty of its XRP

Contents

On the first Monday of the New Year, a long-expected miracle by the Ripple community finally took place. The third-largest coin, XRP, moved off its $0.19 area, added 10 percent and regained the $0.21 level.

On Tuesday, the coin is changing hands and $0.2178, and the coin showed a 10-percent growth over the past hour. This price surge took place as trading giant Binance added XRP/USDT perpetual contract for margin trading on Monday. However, at press-time, the asset's growth has decreased to slightly over 7 percent, as per CoinMarketCap.

Now, the Weiss Ratings agency expresses a view that the XRP price might keep rising, here’s why.

“XRP may begin to appreciate noticeably”

The Weiss Ratings agency has published a post about the price action that XRP put up on Monday. It says that even though Ripple kept selling 1 bln XRP each month (not taking into account various investments and donations made by the company in this coin), investors still believed that a higher price would show up in the future. This was due to Brad Garlinghouse denying the negative impact of XRP sales by Ripple.

However, it tweets further, as soon as Ripple has sold a ‘significant portion’ of XRP they hold, the coin’s price may start ‘to appreciate noticeably’.

In 2019, Weiss Ratings downgraded the tech score of EOS twice over lack of decentralization and several times made a bet on the Cardano project (ADA). The agency stated that Cardano is superior to other crypto platforms and that it has been much undervalued.

"Just the start": Crypto_Bitlord

The informal XRP community leader and an obvious crypto influencer Crypto_Bitlord has tweeted today, commenting on the XRP price surge, saying that he expects the price to rise higher from now on.

Bitcoin Price to Hit $8,500 If It Breaks Through $7,900 Resistance, Crypto Traders Expect

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    While Bitcoin is testing the $7,900 resistance, some traders predict that after breaking through this level, BTC may surge towards $8,500-$9,500

Contents

Since the early hours of Tuesday, the price of the digital gold, Bitcoin, has been testing the $7,900 resistance level, unable to break through it so far.

However, some crypto trading experts believe that as soon as this level is reached, Bitcoin will probably rise higher and first take the level of $8,500 and then reach $9,500 because ‘all the money waiting on the sideline will likely FOMO in’.

Bitcoin CMC
Image via CoinMarketCap

“We can continue towards $8,500 and mainly $9,500”

Crypto asset analyst @CryptoMichNL admits the importance of the $7,800 area, since after breaking it, as per him, the Bitcoin price may keep growing in the direction of $8,500 and then – towards $9,500.

However, he admits that a downturn may also take place and BTC will retest the $7,400 level before a major breakout in that case.

“A rise may be expected once $7,900 is behind”

Trader @themooncarl tweets that Bitcoin is getting out of the Falling Wedge pattern and is making a major attempt to break out.

He points out that the resistance Bitcoin is facing at $7,900-$8,000 is strong and crucial for further gains.

However, the trader adds here:

“Until the breakout is confirmed, this could be a fake-out.”

BTC price
Image via Twitter

“The money is likely to FOMO in”

Trader and analyst @IamCryptoWolf is also talking about Bitcoin leaving the Falling Wedge structure that has lasted over half-a-year (for both BTC and ETH).

He points out that if these coins overcome the resistance levels they face, investors who are waiting to see what happens can start an aggressive purchase due to the growth of FOMO (fear of missing out).

BTC ETH price
Image via Twitter

 

