XRP Price Remains +10% as Weiss Ratings Predicts More Noticeable Growth Could Follow

On the first Monday of the New Year, a long-expected miracle by the Ripple community finally took place. The third-largest coin, XRP, moved off its $0.19 area, added 10 percent and regained the $0.21 level.
On Tuesday, the coin is changing hands and $0.2178, and the coin showed a 10-percent growth over the past hour. This price surge took place as trading giant Binance added XRP/USDT perpetual contract for margin trading on Monday. However, at press-time, the asset's growth has decreased to slightly over 7 percent, as per CoinMarketCap.
Now, the Weiss Ratings agency expresses a view that the XRP price might keep rising, here’s why.
“XRP may begin to appreciate noticeably”
The Weiss Ratings agency has published a post about the price action that XRP put up on Monday. It says that even though Ripple kept selling 1 bln XRP each month (not taking into account various investments and donations made by the company in this coin), investors still believed that a higher price would show up in the future. This was due to Brad Garlinghouse denying the negative impact of XRP sales by Ripple.
1/2 Despite #Ripple’s mass sell-offs of #XRP, its CEO claims it would “never” dump tokens on the market and would stop others from doing so. The mere perception by market participants that there's a big seller out there is enough to stop them from buying the asset.— Weiss Crypto Ratings (@WeissCrypto) January 6, 2020
However, it tweets further, as soon as Ripple has sold a ‘significant portion’ of XRP they hold, the coin’s price may start ‘to appreciate noticeably’.
2/2 It's only after Ripple has sold off a significant portion of the XRP they hold that the asset may begin to appreciate noticeably.#crypto #cryptocurrency #altcoins— Weiss Crypto Ratings (@WeissCrypto) January 6, 2020
In 2019, Weiss Ratings downgraded the tech score of EOS twice over lack of decentralization and several times made a bet on the Cardano project (ADA). The agency stated that Cardano is superior to other crypto platforms and that it has been much undervalued.
"Just the start": Crypto_Bitlord
The informal XRP community leader and an obvious crypto influencer Crypto_Bitlord has tweeted today, commenting on the XRP price surge, saying that he expects the price to rise higher from now on.
Just the start ✅— BITLORD (@Crypto_Bitlord) January 7, 2020
