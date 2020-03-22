XRP Price Recovers to $0.16 as XRP Liquidity Index Starts Picking up Speed

Original article based on tweet

The XRP price hits $0.16, while the liquidity index of XRP starts showing signs of getting out of the low where it has been since BTC price crash

Since March 20, when XRP hit the $0.1696 level for the first time in a while, the third largest currency has been fluctuating in the range between $0.16 and $0.15 and even managed to rise to $0.17 briefly.

Now, as XRP is trading at around $0.16 level, the index of the XRP liquidity in global ODL corridors seems to have taken off the frozen point where it had been since end of last week, when Bitcoin crashed to touch the $3,800 mark.

The recent data from the ODL corridors in Mexico, Australia and the Philippines shows a stable rise from these lows now.

The recent all-time highs achieved in those corridors by the XRP liquidity index total 20,391,941, 7,164,301 and 7,992,120, correspondingly.

The current figures of the index have taken off the lows of 11 mln in Mexico and from below 5 mln in Australia and the Philippines.