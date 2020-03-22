Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original article based on tweet

XRP Price Recovers to $0.16 as XRP Liquidity Index Starts Picking up Speed

📰 News
Sun, 03/22/2020 - 09:52
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    The XRP price hits $0.16, while the liquidity index of XRP starts showing signs of getting out of the low where it has been since BTC price crash

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Since March 20, when XRP hit the $0.1696 level for the first time in a while, the third largest currency has been fluctuating in the range between $0.16 and $0.15 and even managed to rise to $0.17 briefly.

Now, as XRP is trading at around $0.16 level, the index of the XRP liquidity in global ODL corridors seems to have taken off the frozen point where it had been since end of last week, when Bitcoin crashed to touch the $3,800 mark.

XRP price CMC

Must Read
Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus - READ MORE

The recent data from the ODL corridors in Mexico, Australia and the Philippines shows a stable rise from these lows now.

The recent all-time highs achieved in those corridors by the XRP liquidity index total 20,391,941, 7,164,301 and 7,992,120, correspondingly.

The current figures of the index have taken off the lows of 11 mln in Mexico and from below 5 mln in Australia and the Philippines.

ODL 1

ODL 2

#Ripple News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Drop to $3,000 if The Following Happens, Says Chris Burniske

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Drop to $3,000 if The Following Happens, Says Chris Burniske
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Have to Hold This Key Price Level to Prevent Another Major Drop

Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Have to Hold This Key Price Level to Prevent Another Major Drop
Last Week’s Top Performer Named Amid Major Coins, and It Is Not Bitcoin (BTC)

Last Week’s Top Performer Named Amid Major Coins, and It Is Not Bitcoin (BTC)
Original article based on tweet

XRP Price Recovers to $0.16 as XRP Liquidity Index Starts Picking up Speed

📰 News
Sun, 03/22/2020 - 09:52
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    The XRP price hits $0.16, while the liquidity index of XRP starts showing signs of getting out of the low where it has been since BTC price crash

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Since March 20, when XRP hit the $0.1696 level for the first time in a while, the third largest currency has been fluctuating in the range between $0.16 and $0.15 and even managed to rise to $0.17 briefly.

Now, as XRP is trading at around $0.16 level, the index of the XRP liquidity in global ODL corridors seems to have taken off the frozen point where it had been since end of last week, when Bitcoin crashed to touch the $3,800 mark.

XRP price CMC

Must Read
Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus - READ MORE

The recent data from the ODL corridors in Mexico, Australia and the Philippines shows a stable rise from these lows now.

The recent all-time highs achieved in those corridors by the XRP liquidity index total 20,391,941, 7,164,301 and 7,992,120, correspondingly.

The current figures of the index have taken off the lows of 11 mln in Mexico and from below 5 mln in Australia and the Philippines.

ODL 1

ODL 2

#Ripple News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Drop to $3,000 if The Following Happens, Says Chris Burniske

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Drop to $3,000 if The Following Happens, Says Chris Burniske
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Have to Hold This Key Price Level to Prevent Another Major Drop

Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Have to Hold This Key Price Level to Prevent Another Major Drop
Last Week’s Top Performer Named Amid Major Coins, and It Is Not Bitcoin (BTC)

Last Week’s Top Performer Named Amid Major Coins, and It Is Not Bitcoin (BTC)