XRP Price Prediction — When Will Bears Reach $0.20?

The cryptocurrency market has shown a quick rally over the past 2 days, followed by the growth of Bitcoin (BTC) up to $9,500. At the moment, some of the top 10 coins are already in the red zone, while the main crypto is dominated by bulls.

The sharp growth of the cryptocurrency market has positively affected its market cap, which has risen by $10 Bln over the past day with its value now at $240.5 Bln.

The relevant data for XRP is below.

Name: XRP

Ticker: XRP

Market Cap: $9 558 040 861

Price: $0.216672

Volume (24h): $3 429 643 442

Change (24h): -2.54%

XRP/USD: Can bulls maintain the ongoing growth to $0.25?

XRP is the first coin from the top 3 list that has already started its correction after yesterday's rally. The price of this crypto has dropped 2.17% over the past 24 hours. However, the rise over the past week has amounted to 14%.

On the 4H chart, the current decline is considered a correction of the sharp growth but not the start of a bearish short-term trend. XRP continues trading above the $0.21 level, confirming the bulls' pressure. Moreover, the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator are moving up.

Summing up, buyers need 'fuel' to push the rate higher. In this case, a more likely scenario is consolidation in the range between $0.2150 and $0.22 within the next days.

Yesterday, the XRP price broke through the resistance of the two-day moving average EMA200, and at night it set the April high at $0.236. Today, a breakthrough of the upper trend line is possible, but after the hype gradually fades, the pair might return to the green ascending corridor.

XRP is trading at $0.2159 at press time.