Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction – What Technical Factors Can Push XRP/USD to $0.25

📈 Price Predictions
  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    Cryptocurrencies did not create a festive mood for investors at the end of the year, but with the beginning of the new year, some of them had the opportunity to sell XRP

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrencies did not create a festive mood for investors at the end of the year, but with the beginning of the new year, some of them had the opportunity to sell XRP/USD high.

Coinstats market cap
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

Geopolitics and false signals regarding a sharp increase in USDT emissions by $500 million have created a strong basis for the gdp of the currency to grow. 


The sharp increase in the issue of USDT stablecoin is now perceived as a sure signal for growth, so trading robots have begun buying in the wake of such news. What happened again points to the growing share of algotrading in cryptocurrencies. As a result, XRP/USD was able to jump to $0.232, where it faced serious resistance.

In addition to the fact that it became known that the USDT emission report was a mistake, geopolitical tensions around Iran and the United States began to subside. It became clear that both sides were not interested in further escalation and markets began to return to normal operation on the basis of data. In speculative trading for the cryptocurrency market, this means a decline.


XRP/USD H4 period

XRPUSD Price Prediction H4
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

In addition, when the crypto market began to grow, the technical picture indicated a significant overbought XRP/USD. The Relative Power Index (RSI) became overbought after Chinese President Xi Jinping made his famous statement about China's course on the blockchain. 


Unsurprisingly, we are now seeing a pullback in quotations. However, the cautious nature of the pullback suggests that the level of optimism is still quite high.


XRP/USD H1 period

XRPUSD Price Prediction H1
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Hourly support at 0.232. It is also worth noting that XRP/USD is in an uptrend. This can push traders to keep buying.


Bullish look


Many well-known traders, including Peter Brandt, still hold bullish views on Bitcoin. One of the leaders of the analysis of this cryptocurrency published several bullish scenarios for bitcoin in 2020 on Twitter. 


In the first scenario, we will face the pressure of bears, which will significantly lower the cryptocurrency market, and then we will see a rebound. In the second scenario, we have already left the downstream channel, which had lasted since the summer, and the long accumulation of the asset will be the main driver of its growth.


In addition, optimists are waiting for the collaboration of Starbucks and Bakkt, as well as the growth of the use of bitcoin in the real world.
 

#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

OTC Brokers Help Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Cash Out Their Coins: Chainalysis

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    OTC brokers and exchanges helped criminals to cash out $2.8 bln worth of $BTC in 2019

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Blockchain sleuth Chainalysis has revealed that about $2.8 bln worth of Bitcoin (BTC) obtained by criminals was cashed out in 2019 with the help of over-the-counter (OTC) brokers. This is certainly some startling statistics for law enforcement agencies around the globe that are vying to clamp down on crypto-related money laundering.     

Notably, Binance and Huobi are responsible for processing more than half of all illicit transactions. 

Binance, Huobi
image by chainalysis.com 

OTC desks serve as an important intermediary 

OTC brokers come in handy because of their high-volume supply, allowing customers to buy or sell large amounts of crypto. In fact, according to some estimates, centralized exchanges are responsible for only a fraction of the total trading volume but it's pretty much impossible to estimate how many coins are changing hands over the counter.         

While there are plenty of legitimate OTC desks that are operated by such high-profile exchanges like Сoinbase and Kraken, this market niche is also filled with plenty of bad actors who take advantage of relatively loose regulations.   

Those OTC brokers that facilitate illegal activities are collectively named a "Rogue 100" group. They control a pool of Bitcoin wallets and offer criminals an easy way to convert their ill-gotten coins. 

"The Rogue 100 are extremely active traders and have a huge impact on the cryptocurrency ecosystem. They’ve received steadily increasing amounts of cryptocurrency each month since late 2017, but their activity skyrocketed this year."   

The firm adds that Rogue 100 could be responsible for one percent of all Bitcoin activity.    

OTC brokers
image by chainalysis.com

Binance and Huobi offer a helping hand   

Chainalysis has estimated that 70 percent of all brokers operate on Singapore-based centralized exchange Huobi. Less important players outside of crypto also rely on Binance, the biggest exchange by trading volume, for turning Bitcoin into cash. 

It's important to note that the Rogue 100 group doesn't necessarily cover the whole scope of illicit transactions that are happening on Binance and Huobi.     

"We think it’s extremely likely that some percentage of the other highly-active Binance and Huobi accounts taking in illicit funds also belong to corrupt OTC brokers we’ve yet to identify." 

#Binance News #Huobi News #Cryptocurrency Crime #Bitcoin News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

