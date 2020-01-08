BTC
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction — Slightly Going Down or Trying to Fix Above $0.21?

0
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Can XRP be a dark horse against the sideways market?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

While Bitcoin keeps reaching new levels day by day, altcoins have stopped their growth and XRP is not an exception to the rule. However, top 10 coins remain in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
If the rate of XRP has risen against the US dollar, the situation in correlation to BTC is quite opposite as one can see on the chart.

XRP chart
The relevant information about XRP:

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $9 256 080 143

  • Price: $0,213440

  • Volume (24h): $1 993 230 567

  • Change (24h): 0.94%

The data is relevant at the press time.

XRP/USD: Showing Power to Fix the Growth

Our recent XRP forecast is unlikely to come true as bulls are out of power to conquer the expected $0.22 level. Also, it is accompanied by the general market as most of the coins are oversold.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
On the 4H chart, buyers are getting more and more weak based on the long candle wicks. What is more, the trading volume index is also going down.

In this case, traders might consider it as a correction after growth which has started since the first days of the month. If bulls can hold the nearest support at $0.2050, the further price rise is likely to happen.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily time frame, the bearish scenario prevails over the bullish one, as XRP could not hold above $0.22 for a long time. The lines of the MACD indicator are about to switch to the red ones, as the coin cannot grow when the whole cryptocurrency market is trading sideways. 

XRP is trading at $0.2185 at press time.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

ECB President Christine Lagarde on Crypto: 'We Want to Play an Active Role'

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Christine Lagarde claims that a CBDC issued by the European Central Bank (ECB) could have major implications for the financial

Cover image via u.today

Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank, recently mentioned that the ECB wants to play "an active role" in innovating the area of payments during her interview with French business magazine Challenges. She acknowledges that there "the urgent demand" for more efficient payment solutions, especially when it comes to transferring money between different countries.

According to Lagarde, the ECB is currently assessing the costs and benefits of creating its own central bank digital currency (CBDC). They want to make sure that central bank money will still in use despite the gradual disappearance of physical cash. She also highlights that cryptocurrencies issued by central banks are not supposed to "crowd out" private solutions for digital payments.   

"We are looking closely into the feasibility and merits of a CBDC, also because it could have major implications for the financial sector and for the transmission of monetary policy."

In late 2019, the ECB created a special task force to determine how feasible it would be the issuance of a CBDC within the eurozone.

Lagarde's interview comes after she highlighted the importance of adapting to financial innovations in late 2019. She also noted that there was a great demand for stablecoins that weren't actually addressed. 

Back in December 2019, the ECB also published a paper that presents a CBDC as a pan-European payment solution

"If industry efforts fall short of developing an innovative and efficient pan-European payment solution, the social need for it could potentially be met by issuing a CBDC."

As reported by U.Today, the Bank of France (Banque de France) is expected to start the trial of its own cryptocurrency in Q1 2020. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

