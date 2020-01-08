XRP Price Prediction — Slightly Going Down or Trying to Fix Above $0.21?

While Bitcoin keeps reaching new levels day by day, altcoins have stopped their growth and XRP is not an exception to the rule. However, top 10 coins remain in the green zone.
If the rate of XRP has risen against the US dollar, the situation in correlation to BTC is quite opposite as one can see on the chart.
The relevant information about XRP:
-
Name: XRP
-
Ticker: XRP
-
Market Cap: $9 256 080 143
-
Price: $0,213440
-
Volume (24h): $1 993 230 567
-
Change (24h): 0.94%
The data is relevant at the press time.
XRP/USD: Showing Power to Fix the Growth
Our recent XRP forecast is unlikely to come true as bulls are out of power to conquer the expected $0.22 level. Also, it is accompanied by the general market as most of the coins are oversold.
On the 4H chart, buyers are getting more and more weak based on the long candle wicks. What is more, the trading volume index is also going down.
In this case, traders might consider it as a correction after growth which has started since the first days of the month. If bulls can hold the nearest support at $0.2050, the further price rise is likely to happen.
On the daily time frame, the bearish scenario prevails over the bullish one, as XRP could not hold above $0.22 for a long time. The lines of the MACD indicator are about to switch to the red ones, as the coin cannot grow when the whole cryptocurrency market is trading sideways.
XRP is trading at $0.2185 at press time.