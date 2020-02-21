XRP Price Prediction — Should Traders Forget About Surge to $0.30 in Short-Term?

Original U.Today article

Should traders expect this XRP price rally to continue in the short-term?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Even though the fast growth of the cryptocurrency market has stalled, the top 10 coins remain in the green territory. Litecoin (LTC) is the top gainer with its price increasing by almost 7% over the last day.

Overall, the XRP price has reduced by around $0.10, according to the weekly chart.

The relevant XRP data is looking the following way.

Name: XRP

Ticker: XRP

Market Cap: $12 040 521 791

Price: $0,275308

Volume (24h): $2 927 099 042

Change (24h): 3.36%

The data is relevant at the press time.

XRP/USD: Can Bulls Come Back to $0.30 Till the End of February?

Yesterday, sellers continued to press and pierced the lower border of the ascending green channel, but the support at $0.266 was able to keep the pair from falling to the area of $0.236.

Tonight, buyers pushed the XRP price back into the green corridor and will try to restore the pair to the average price range during the day.

If overcoming the resistance of the two-hour moving average does not work out, then the price will look for support at the level of $0.28 in order to consolidate.

On the higher time frame, the situation is less optimistic. Even though XRP faced some corrections along its ongoing growth, a deep decline has not occurred so far. In this regard, the nearest price projection is a drop to the liquidity zone around $0.25 until the end of the current month.

XRP is trading at $0.2751 at press time.