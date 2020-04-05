U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
U.Today Original Article

XRP Price Prediction — Searching for Support Levels After Failing to Attain $0.20

Price Predictions
Sun, 04/05/2020 - 15:18
Denys Serhiichuk
Is XRP already finished with its short-term growth?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The last day of the week started with uncertainty in the cryptocurrency market. Quotes for the top 10 coins remain relatively unchanged since yesterday.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats

Yet, the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has gone down around $2B in the last 24 hours and currently makes up $187B.

Cryptocurrency market capitalization

Below is the relevant data for XRP and how it's looking today:

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $7,872,958,437

  • Price: $0.179193

  • Volume (24H): $1,742,553,414

  • Change (24H): -0.18%

XRP/USD: Touching $0.18 Followed by Sharp Decline

Traders do not find XRP as interesting to trade as compared to Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) because the trading volume continues to go down. In terms of weekly analysis, the price of the third most popular crypto has gone up by 3.73%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the 4H chart, XRP is trading within a Triangle pattern, which indicates a short-term bearish signal. The long wicks also mean the weakness of buyers to push the price higher. In this particular case, the more likely scenario is a decrease in the yellow range between $0.16 and $0.17.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the 12H chart, XRP has been trading in the rising channel since mid-March. However, based on the trading volume analysis, the ongoing rise is about to finish soon as sellers are becoming more active.

Related
XRP Price Prediction — Are Bulls Aiming for $0.20?

Thus, the lines of the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator are going down, entering a bearish phase. To sum it up, it is unlikely to see even a short-term rise for XRP.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.1797.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Uncertainty Before Sharp Movement
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — One More Attempt to Conquer $7,000
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction — Likely to Reach $2.50 Soon