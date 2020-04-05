XRP Price Prediction — Searching for Support Levels After Failing to Attain $0.20

U.Today Original Article

The last day of the week started with uncertainty in the cryptocurrency market. Quotes for the top 10 coins remain relatively unchanged since yesterday.

Yet, the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has gone down around $2B in the last 24 hours and currently makes up $187B.

Below is the relevant data for XRP and how it's looking today:

XRP/USD: Touching $0.18 Followed by Sharp Decline

Traders do not find XRP as interesting to trade as compared to Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) because the trading volume continues to go down. In terms of weekly analysis, the price of the third most popular crypto has gone up by 3.73%.

Looking at the 4H chart, XRP is trading within a Triangle pattern, which indicates a short-term bearish signal. The long wicks also mean the weakness of buyers to push the price higher. In this particular case, the more likely scenario is a decrease in the yellow range between $0.16 and $0.17.

Looking at the 12H chart, XRP has been trading in the rising channel since mid-March. However, based on the trading volume analysis, the ongoing rise is about to finish soon as sellers are becoming more active.

Thus, the lines of the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator are going down, entering a bearish phase. To sum it up, it is unlikely to see even a short-term rise for XRP.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.1797.