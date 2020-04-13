U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
U.Today Original Article

XRP Price Prediction — Searching for Support at $0.17

Price Predictions
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 13:58
Denys Serhiichuk
Can bears get XRP to $0.16 this week?


The new week has started with continued decline as most of the coins are in the red zone. The only gainer is Binance Coin (BNB), whose price has risen by 1.79%.



As most of the coins are falling, the dominance rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has remained almost unchanged over the past 24 hours. Its current value amounts to 64.3%.



The relevant data for XRP is below.

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $8 051 045 937

  • Price: $0.183066

  • Volume (24h): $2 269 643 380

  • Change (24h): -5.40%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Searching for support at around $0.15-$0.17

Over the weekend, the XRP price tried to take advantage of the $0.187 support level and return to the limits of the ascending green corridor. However, the pair could not overcome the resistance of its lower border and in the pullback tested the $0.180 level.



If buyers can restore the price above the $0.187 support, then they may be able to gain a foothold in the lateral range for a short while. However, the decline might continue to the area of $0.172, where a rather large number of limit orders were observed.



On the daily chart, XRP has broken the rising channel and remained below it. As a result, the short-term bearish trend has been established.

The current drop is also confirmed by falling trading volume. The nearest support is located between $0.16-$0.1650. If the volume remains at the same level, sellers might reach this support within the nearest days.

XRP is trading at $0.1829 at press time.

 

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

