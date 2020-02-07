XRP Price Prediction — Reaching $0.30 Before Correction?

Original U.Today article

While Ethereum (ETH) is still located in the green zone ahead of the upcoming correction, XRP is already experiencing it. The rate of the third most popular crypto has declined by 1.06% over the last day.

Nonetheless, the rate of XRP has risen from $0.23 to $0.2840 over the last week.

Below is the relevant information for XRP.

Name: XRP

Ticker: XRP

Market Cap: $12 196 229 423

Price: $0,279101

Volume (24h): $2 959 630 835

Change (24h): -1.26%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Targeting $0,30 Soon?

Yesterday, buyers tried to continue growing, but the price was limited by the upper limit of the green ascending channel. Sellers managed to push the price below the $0.280 support for a while, but buyers with renewed strength continued to test the border of the corridor for strength.

This morning, volumes decreased slightly and the pair again rolled back to the $0.280 level. During the day, a resistance re-test of $0.290 is possible with a reversal in the rollback, to the support of $0.266.

On the daily chart, XRP is overbought on the RSI indicator. In the current scenario, the most likely outcome is a correction to the nearest liquidity level at around $0.25.

If that projection happens, the area will be achieved by the end of the curent month.

XRP is trading at $0.2788 at press time.