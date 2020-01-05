BTC
1.53%
7470.29
ETH
2.37%
137.52
LTC
3.57%
44.36
EOS
4.14%
2.765
XRP
1.66%
0.1962
ADA
2.21%
0.03519
NEO
1.32%
9.273
TRX
2.53%
0.01379
XRP Price Prediction – Reaching 0.208 is still relevant

0
📈 Price Predictions
  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    The cryptocurrency market continues the period of the sideline. At the same time, there is some revival. Among liquid cryptocurrencies there is an increase in activity.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market continues the period of the sideline.  At the same time, there is some revival. Among liquid cryptocurrencies, there is an increase in activity on the part of buyers. One of the factors of trade activity is the rising tension between the United States and Iran. The U.S. carried out an airstrike on the paramilitary echelon.

During the trading week, against the background of increased turnover, the total capitalization of the roar was $196 billion. This, in turn, serves as a good indicator because last weekend the capitalization of the cryptocurrency market was at the level of $195 billion.

Market cap TOP 10
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

External factors that can strengthen the cryptocurrency and XRP/USD market:

  1. The Central Bank of South Korea has announced plans to form a working group to study the digital currencies of various Central Banks.
  2. The Central Bank of the Bahamas announces the release of its own digital currency and starts of testing it.
  3. Growing geopolitical tensions. The U.S. carried out an airstrike in Iraq on the militant group's targets. This can cause capital flight into the assets of the asylum.

XRP/USD H4 period:

XRP Price Prediction H4
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP/USD follows the general market trend, but to change the trend, the cryptocurrency needs to gain a foothold above the mark of $0.208. Such a scenario looks quite likely if the overall positive situation in the market is maintained.

XRP/USD H1 period:

XRP Price Prediction H1
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The technical picture looks reassuring, but at the same time, it will not be superfluous to remind once again, that the coin is an outsider since the beginning of the year, and the fundamental factors that create pressure on the price have not gone away. 

It is important to note:

Despite the de-escalation of the trade standoff between the United States and China, the demand for protective assets will remain high until the first phase of the trade agreement is signed. Donald Trump said that the signing of the agreement could take place on January 15. Market participants remain cautious until the moment of signing.
 

#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

John McAfee Turns His Back on Bitcoin, Refuses to Eat His Words

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    John McAfee is walking back on his most important promise that has kept the cryptocurrency community entertained for more than two years

Contents

John McAfee has just backpedaled on one of the wildest wagers in the history of crypto. In his recent tweet, the cybersecurity tycoon makes it clear that his promise to eat his penis if the Bitcoin price doesn't go to $1 mln by Dec. 31, 2020, was simply a "ruse" that was meant to attract new users. 

A short story 

Back in July 2017, less than six months before Bitcoin became the biggest topic worldwide, McAfee took to Twitter to make an unprecedented claim that he would eat his penis on national television if Bitcoin failed to reach $500,000. Five months later, he upped the ante with the now-famous $1 mln price target.

Throughout these years, McAfee continued to stand by his prediction. As reported by U.Today, he still insisted that BTC could end up in the seven-digit reality as of Dec. 13, 2019. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $7,462, which means that its price would have to increase by 13,286 percent in twelve months for McAfee's body to remain safe.         

His prediction became so popular that there is even the "Dickening" countdown till Dec. 31, 2020 (it is called after the reward "halvening" that will take place in May). However, now that McAfee has turned his back on Bitcoin, this site might no longer be relevant.  

Bitcoin and Modal T 

Moreover, the eccentric septuagenarian has apparently had a change of heart about Bitcoin since he's now certain that the top cryptocurrency has "an ancient technology," and newer blockchains will effectively replace it. McAfee compared Bitcoin to the Ford Model Twhich is generally considered to be the very first affordable car. 

While McAfee himself did not mention any specific names in his tell-all tweet, the thread got instantly swarmed with people who wanted to pitch their favorite cryptocurrencies — from some top altcoins to obscure projects. 

A bit later, he named privacy-focused coin Monero as the new clear winner.     

 
#Bitcoin News #John McAfee

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

