XRP Price Prediction – Reaching 0.208 is still relevant

The cryptocurrency market continues the period of the sideline. At the same time, there is some revival. Among liquid cryptocurrencies there is an increase in activity.

The cryptocurrency market continues the period of the sideline. At the same time, there is some revival. Among liquid cryptocurrencies, there is an increase in activity on the part of buyers. One of the factors of trade activity is the rising tension between the United States and Iran. The U.S. carried out an airstrike on the paramilitary echelon.

During the trading week, against the background of increased turnover, the total capitalization of the roar was $196 billion. This, in turn, serves as a good indicator because last weekend the capitalization of the cryptocurrency market was at the level of $195 billion.

External factors that can strengthen the cryptocurrency and XRP/USD market:

The Central Bank of South Korea has announced plans to form a working group to study the digital currencies of various Central Banks. The Central Bank of the Bahamas announces the release of its own digital currency and starts of testing it. Growing geopolitical tensions. The U.S. carried out an airstrike in Iraq on the militant group's targets. This can cause capital flight into the assets of the asylum.

XRP/USD H4 period:

XRP/USD follows the general market trend, but to change the trend, the cryptocurrency needs to gain a foothold above the mark of $0.208. Such a scenario looks quite likely if the overall positive situation in the market is maintained.

XRP/USD H1 period:

The technical picture looks reassuring, but at the same time, it will not be superfluous to remind once again, that the coin is an outsider since the beginning of the year, and the fundamental factors that create pressure on the price have not gone away.

It is important to note:

Despite the de-escalation of the trade standoff between the United States and China, the demand for protective assets will remain high until the first phase of the trade agreement is signed. Donald Trump said that the signing of the agreement could take place on January 15. Market participants remain cautious until the moment of signing.

