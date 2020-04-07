U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
XRP Price Prediction — Preparing for Major Resistance at $0.20

Tue, 04/07/2020 - 10:15
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will the bounce back of XRP continue?
The cryptocurrency market remained bullish after sharp growth among the top coins yesterday. Ethereum (ETH) is the top gainer. However, Tezos (XTZ) and EOS are catching up.

The ongoing growth has been more positive for altcoins than Bitcoin (BTC). In this regard, the market share of the leading crypto has dropped slightly, currently amounting to 64.5%.

The relevant data for XRP is below.

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $8 798 247 047

  • Price: $0.200155

  • Volume (24h): $2 819 552 694

  • Change (24h): 6.69%

XRP/USD: Could the resistance at $0.20 easily be broken?

Yesterday, in the morning, buyers increased volumes and broke through the resistance at $0.186. In the evening, trading volumes almost doubled their average level and supported growth to around $0.20. At night, the price pierced this psychological level and set a monthly maximum at $0.206.

In the morning, the XRP price rolled back to the $0.195 area, and sales fell. If the bears do not return the pair to the area of average prices, then the bulls could continue growth to the area of $0.213.

On the daily time frame, XRP broke through the triangle upwards, confirming the bullish mood. Even though the long-term trend remains bearish, the ongoing growth may continue. The RSI indicator has not even entered the overbought zone yet, which means that buyers might push the rate higher. The nearest resistance is located at the $0.22 level.

XRP is trading at $0.2065 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

