XRP Price Prediction — Potential to Retest the $0.19 Level

U.Today Original Article

When should we expect XRP to hit $0.15?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Bulls are withstanding bear pressure. As a result, all of the top 10 coins are in a positive price mood. Moreover, altcoins are feeling much better than the leading crypto.

The ongoing sideways trend has negatively affected the total cryptocurrency market capitalization that has fallen below the $200 Bln mark and currently amounts to $197.1 Bln.

The relevant data for XRP is below.

Name: XRP

Ticker: XRP

Market Cap: $8 226 133 380

Price: $0.186578

Volume (24h): $1 774 620 392

Change (24h): 2.04%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Are bears preparing for a big dump?

Earlier, XRP was the best performer out of the top 3 coins, but today, the situation has changed. The rise has made up only 1.28% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the sideways trend continues. Neither bulls nor bears control the situation in the short-term perspective.

What is more, the trading volume has remained at the same level for a few days. A more likely scenario is slight growth to the $0.1888 resistance level shortly.

On the bigger time frame, bears have already seized the initiative. The MACD indicator has already switched to red, having confirmed the presence of sellers. In addition, the Triangle pattern is forming with the support zone at $0.16. If bear pressure continues, it may reach this level by the end of the current month.

XRP is trading at $0.1855 at press time.