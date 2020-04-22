U.Today Original Article

XRP Price Prediction — Potential to Retest the $0.19 Level

When should we expect XRP to hit $0.15?
Bulls are withstanding bear pressure. As a result, all of the top 10 coins are in a positive price mood. Moreover, altcoins are feeling much better than the leading crypto.

The ongoing sideways trend has negatively affected the total cryptocurrency market capitalization that has fallen below the $200 Bln mark and currently amounts to $197.1 Bln.

The relevant data for XRP is below.

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $8 226 133 380

  • Price: $0.186578

  • Volume (24h): $1 774 620 392

  • Change (24h): 2.04%

XRP/USD: Are bears preparing for a big dump?

Earlier, XRP was the best performer out of the top 3 coins, but today, the situation has changed. The rise has made up only 1.28% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the sideways trend continues. Neither bulls nor bears control the situation in the short-term perspective.

What is more, the trading volume has remained at the same level for a few days. A more likely scenario is slight growth to the $0.1888 resistance level shortly.

On the bigger time frame, bears have already seized the initiative. The MACD indicator has already switched to red, having confirmed the presence of sellers. In addition, the Triangle pattern is forming with the support zone at $0.16. If bear pressure continues, it may reach this level by the end of the current month.

XRP is trading at $0.1855 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Global Tensions Cause Bearish Mood
XRP Price Heading for $0.24 as Almost 60 Mln Sent by Anonymous Investors
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Return to $7,000 After Failing to Close the Gap
