Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction — One More Effort to Hold Above $0.15

📈 Price Predictions
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 13:47
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market has remained almost unchanged since yesterday. The biggest loser in the top 10 list remains Tezos (XTZ). Its rate has declined by 5.21% in the past day.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

Although the rate of XRP is going down against the US Dollar, its correlation with Ethereum (ETH) is completely different. The rate of XRP has even risen against the chief altcoin over the past 24 hours.

XRP chart
XRP chart

The relevant data for XRP is below.

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $6 248 564 736

  • Price: $0.142523

  • Volume (24h): $1 992 018 658

  • Change (24h): -3.02%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Any bullish efforts remaining against the bearish market?

Yesterday, buyers pierced the $0.150 resistance level, but this did not succeed in continuing the recovery of the XRP/USD pair. The Ripple price is located in a narrow lateral range above the hourly moving average EMA55.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

If buyers can show a surge in activity and demonstrate a breakthrough, then the maximum is possible around $0.170. If there is not enough strength for this deceitful maneuver, then the price will simply roll back to the area of the annual minimum.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the situation is becoming more vivid. XRP is stuck within a Falling Wedge pattern. According to technical analysis, such figures are usually bullish.

Must Read
XRP Price Expected to Drop Below $0.10 after Massive Dump - READ MORE

Moreover, the selling trading volume is dropping, meaning that bears are running out of efforts to push the rate below current levels. Summing up, the nearest scenario is a move to the $0.16 resistance zone.

XRP is trading at $0.1421 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Failed to Hold $5,500. $4,500 Awaiting Us?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Failed to Hold $5,500. $4,500 Awaiting Us?
Trading Legend Peter Brandt Recommends Buying XRP at This Price Level

Trading Legend Peter Brandt Recommends Buying XRP at This Price Level

XRP Price Risks Falling to $0.05 as Liquidity Rise Slows Down in Major ODL Corridors

XRP Price Risks Falling to $0.05 as Liquidity Rise Slows Down in Major ODL Corridors
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction — One More Effort to Hold Above $0.15

📈 Price Predictions
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 13:47
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market has remained almost unchanged since yesterday. The biggest loser in the top 10 list remains Tezos (XTZ). Its rate has declined by 5.21% in the past day.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

Although the rate of XRP is going down against the US Dollar, its correlation with Ethereum (ETH) is completely different. The rate of XRP has even risen against the chief altcoin over the past 24 hours.

XRP chart
XRP chart

The relevant data for XRP is below.

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $6 248 564 736

  • Price: $0.142523

  • Volume (24h): $1 992 018 658

  • Change (24h): -3.02%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Any bullish efforts remaining against the bearish market?

Yesterday, buyers pierced the $0.150 resistance level, but this did not succeed in continuing the recovery of the XRP/USD pair. The Ripple price is located in a narrow lateral range above the hourly moving average EMA55.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

If buyers can show a surge in activity and demonstrate a breakthrough, then the maximum is possible around $0.170. If there is not enough strength for this deceitful maneuver, then the price will simply roll back to the area of the annual minimum.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the situation is becoming more vivid. XRP is stuck within a Falling Wedge pattern. According to technical analysis, such figures are usually bullish.

Must Read
XRP Price Expected to Drop Below $0.10 after Massive Dump - READ MORE

Moreover, the selling trading volume is dropping, meaning that bears are running out of efforts to push the rate below current levels. Summing up, the nearest scenario is a move to the $0.16 resistance zone.

XRP is trading at $0.1421 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Failed to Hold $5,500. $4,500 Awaiting Us?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Failed to Hold $5,500. $4,500 Awaiting Us?
Trading Legend Peter Brandt Recommends Buying XRP at This Price Level

Trading Legend Peter Brandt Recommends Buying XRP at This Price Level

XRP Price Risks Falling to $0.05 as Liquidity Rise Slows Down in Major ODL Corridors

XRP Price Risks Falling to $0.05 as Liquidity Rise Slows Down in Major ODL Corridors